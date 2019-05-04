GREEN BAY — Ted Thompson leaned forward in his chair and considered the question. It was the summer of 2007, and the then 54-year-old was beginning his third season as the Green Bay Packers general manager.
He’d already made one of the decisions that would define his tenure, using his very first draft selection as GM on University of California quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the 2005 NFL Draft – even though future Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre was still the starter, despite the iconic Favre’s annual will-he-or-won’t-he retirement musings.
Thompson’s next career-defining decision – severing ties with the legendary quarterback by trading him to the New York Jets in August 2008, during what team president/CEO Mark Murphy still refers to as “The Summer of Favre” – was still a year off.
And yet, with a portion of the team’s passionate fan base having already developed a disdain for him and his draft-and-develop approach, Thompson was already drawing harsh criticism from some. That view had been fueled, at least in part, by Favre’s publicly-expressed frustrations about certain roster decisions after the Packers went 4-12 in 2005 (in Mike Sherman’s final year as coach) and 8-8 in 2006 (in Mike McCarthy’s first season).
So, Thompson was asked that summer afternoon in his sparsely appointed office on the third floor of Lambeau Field, why didn’t fans like him?
“I think the people I work with understand how I go about my business and why we’re doing certain things,” Thompson explained at the time. “Yeah, from an organizational standpoint, I would like for the Packer fans to think the Packers are in good hands, quite frankly.
“But at the same time, this is a big boy place, and if I get criticized, I’m OK with it. Personally, I can take it from an ego standpoint, but I would prefer it if it was more of a positive message, just because of the people out there who are getting up and reading that at the breakfast table or watching it on the nightly news at night. It might make them have a bad day thinking, ‘Oh my gosh,’ that sort of thing. I’m not immune to that. But I’m fairly thick-skinned about other things.
“Look at this place. This place is one of the most storied franchises there are, but Packers fans don’t care. They want to win (now). And that’s the reason I sort of fight against this we’re-building-for-the-future thing. We’re building to put the best team we can out there. Certainly, we want to look at the big picture, but we want to win (right away).
“Five years from now, I would hope that I do this job well enough that I’m still sitting here. I won’t be here forever, but I’m healthy, I enjoy this job, and I think we have a chance to do some good things. I’d like to be here for a good long run and win tons of games and make everybody that cheers for the Packers happy.”
As it turned out, the Packers did exactly that during Thompson’s 13-year tenure as GM. The team compiled an overall regular-season record of 125-82-1 on Thompson’s watch and made the playoffs nine times, including a franchise-best eight straight season from 2009 through 2016. Green Bay was 10-8 in postseason play during that time, reaching four NFC Championship Games (2007, 2010, 2014, 2016), and the 2010 team won Super Bowl XLV – led by Rodgers, the game’s MVP.
On Saturday night at Lambeau Field, Thompson was enshrined in the Packers Hall of Fame, feted 16 months after transitioning to a senior advisory role when current GM Brian Gutekunst was named as his successor.
“This is a great honor,” Thompson said in his brief remarks. “I appreciate it more than you could ever know. … This means a lot to me.”
“For whatever reason, I think Ted is underappreciated,” team president/CEO Mark Murphy said in an interview in advance of Thompson’s induction. “I think part of it is, he’s not a self-promoter. He’s just a very humble person, just did his job. But when you look at his record, it’s really pretty remarkable. The league is structured where, it’s really hard to win on a consistent basis. And what sticks out to me, when you really look at it, obviously (there’s) the Super Bowl, but the consistency – eight years in a row to make the playoffs, four years in a row winning the division, 9 out of 13 years in the playoffs.
Thompson was also such a good talent evaluator. He assembled that 2010 championship roster with terrific drafts that yielded many of the team’s best players: Rodgers, wide receivers Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson and James Jones, offensive linemen Josh Sitton, Daryn College and Bryan Bulaga, safety Nick Collins, outside linebacker Clay Matthews and defensive tackle B.J. Raji.
“I do think as fans, our fans got a little spoiled. They were used to it. And when we weren’t in the Super Bowl multiple times, that was a disappointment,” Murphy said. “But you couldn’t have asked for more, really. I have such respect for Ted. And as great as his accomplishments are, the quality of the person … he’s just such a good person.”
