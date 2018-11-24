MINNEAPOLIS — Late last summer, Aaron Rodgers inched forward in an oversized chair in the living room of a house near Lambeau Field. The armrests were a bit too high for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s liking, but that wasn’t the reason for his shift toward the front of his seat.
Rather, Rodgers was attempting to emphasize a point about how sometimes, at age 34 and in his 14th NFL season, his frustrations can get the best of him – whether that’s barking at a young receiver for running an imprecise route or making an incorrect adjustment (as would happen several times this season), or publicly questioning coach Mike McCarthy’s offensive game plan (as he would do after the team’s Week 4 win over Buffalo, about a month after the conversation).
“Sometimes you feel like holding up a sign that says, ‘I … I just want to win,’” Rodgers said. “I. JUST. WANT. TO. WIN. I just care about winning.”
That’s something that – much to Rodgers’ irritation – the Packers, at 4-5-1 entering their Sunday Night Football showdown with the 5-4-1 Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, have not done enough this season. They’ve yet to do it on the road (0-5), and if they don’t beat the Vikings, their chances of making the playoffs will be next to nil.
A second consecutive playoff-less season – this time with Rodgers starting every game, as opposed to last year, when he missed nine-plus games with a broken right collarbone – will likely lead to a coaching change as well.
Whatever happens to the Packers the rest of this year – and to be clear, Rodgers still has hope, even if he hasn’t come up with a snappy catchphrase like “R-E-L-A-X” or “run the table” as he did amid past struggles – they won’t have won enough to accomplish Rodgers’ annual goal for the regular season (earn homefield advantage in the playoffs, having never played an NFC Championship Game at home in his previous 10 seasons as the starter) and he won’t have played well enough to put them in better position.
At the same time, Rodgers said the disappointment of how the season has unfolded so far hasn’t prevented him from appreciating one important reality: Despite the painful left knee injury he suffered in the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against Chicago – before rallying his team for a 24-23 victory after facing a 20-point third-quarter deficit – he’s made every start and been there for his team, even with the mixed results.
“This has been one of the more satisfying years that I’ve had as far as pride in my performance,” Rodgers said. “Now, I mean that in that the pain and the discomfort I was in for a seven- or eight- week stretch, I’m glad I played through it. Because one of the regrets I have is not putting my body on the line for the team in a situation where I feel like something special could come out of it. So in that way, I’m very proud that I’ve started the first 10 games and not missed any time.”
At the same time, Rodgers acknowledges that even with the injury, which forced him to wear a protective brace for much of the year, he hasn’t played as well as he needed to. He says he’s “always trying to play the perfect game,” and at times this season, that’s exactly what the Packers have needed from him. When he hasn’t delivered at that level, the results have been predictable.
Rodgers enters Sunday night’s game having completed 238 of 385 passes (61.8 percent) for 3,073 yards with 19 touchdowns and just one interception (102.2 rating). While those numbers look good on paper – even the completion percentage, which was 1.2 percent lower two weeks ago, leading to questions about Rodgers’ accuracy, there are some other more troublesome numbers that explain the offense’s inconsistency: A 38.4 percent third-down success rate, which ranks 19th in the NFL, and a 59.4 percent touchdown rate in the red zone, which ranks 14th. Rodgers can point to moments in each of the Packers’ last three losses – 29-27 at the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 28, 31-17 at New England on Nov. 4, and 27-24 at Seattle on Nov. 15 – when the offense had the ball in the fourth quarter with the lead or the game tied and went three-and-out, leading directly to defeat.
“What’s been frustrating is the execution. Because the two things we always pride ourselves on – myself and our offense – is situational football: Being great on third down and great in the red zone. And we just haven’t been this year,” Rodgers said. “That’s been the most frustrating thing.
“If we score 30 points a game, our record looks a lot different. And we’ve had opportunities, where we’ve settled for field goals or not converted third downs to keep drives alive. We had multiple games where, we get to 30, we win. We get 30, we beat Minnesota. We get 30, we beat L.A. You know? We convert opportunities against Detroit, we win that game. So that’s been the most frustrating thing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.