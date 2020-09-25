Packers: For left tackle Bakhtiari, wait for new contract continues

“People use the cap as an excuse that they can hide behind. (But) they can get it done. You can go and restructure with whoever, and get money pulled from wherever, and push the potential cap hit to later years. You can get it done if you want to get it done.”

Asked Thursday about those comments and if he was frustrated by the lack of progress, Bakhtiari replied, “Contract wise, I’ve been pretty candid and transparent about it. I don’t really have much else to add onto it. I think I’ve been pretty clear on what’s going on on that front, so I’ll leave it at that. Any other questions, you guys can go ask the third floor on that one.

“Am I frustrated? At the end of the day, I love what I do, I’ve been doing it for a long time. I talked about being in a good headspace and being happy. I’d like to say (being happy) is the only focus. Right now that’s what makes me happy every day, doing what I love, being around the guys I enjoy being around. I can only control my attitude and my effort every day, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

Asked if the lack of progress and the possibility of being franchise-tagged next year had created any animosity for him toward the organization, Bakhtiari replied, “No. I mean, it’s business at the end of the day, so you can never take anything personal. That’s really how I look at it.”