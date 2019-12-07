Packers: For even-keeled Preston Smith, matchup with Redskins just the next game

What to watch vs. Redskins

Bend don't break

Twelve games into the season, it’s pretty clear what the Packers’ defensive brand is: Get after the quarterback, thrive off turnovers, and play strong red-zone defense. Of course, part of that brand has also been their inability to stop the run and their propensity for giving up big plays. While certainly defensive coordinator Mike Pettine would prefer his unit to be a take-no-prisoners group, he’ll settle for continuing with the current formula if dominant performances aren’t in the cards.

The red-zone has been a problematic area for the Redskins on offense this season, as they rank second-to-last in the NFL in touchdown percentage (35.7 percent).

Be aware of bog dog

There are probably trickier ways to change a play call at the line of scrimmage than the shouting of “Big Dog! Big Dog!” Aaron Rodgers did before throwing a touchdown to veteran right end Marcedes Lewis – aka, Big Dog – but give Rodgers this much: It worked just fine on his 1-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of last week’s 31-13 win over the New York Giants.

While Lewis’ numbers aren’t huge – he enters Sunday with 11 receptions for 131 yards and that one TD – he’s been much more of a contributor this season than last year, when the previous staff treated him like a glorified offensive tackle, essentially only using him as run blocker. He’s also been vital to the culture that has helped fuel the Packers’ 9-3 start.

Downright offensive

It’s hard to imagine a less intimidating offense coming into Lambeau Field than the crew Washington will put out there, a unit that ranks dead last in the NFL in scoring (14.4 points per game), dead last in total offense (262.4 yards per game), dead last in passing offense (163.0 per game), dead last in third-down efficiency (26.5 percent) and second-to-last in red-zone efficiency (35.7 percent).

Such is the life of a team with an interim head coach (ex-University of Wisconsin assistant Bill Callahan) and a rookie quarterback (ex-Ohio State standout Dwayne Haskins, who replaced Case Keenum). Nonetheless, the Redskins are coming off back-to-back wins and the Packers have shown this season that they’re not even close to being good enough to win games when they barely show up.

With Rodgers admonishing fans to get up early, get their (responsible) beer-drinking on and report to Lambeau Field ready to be difference-makers, it’s clear the quarterback and the coaching staff do not want complacency to set in with three division games – at home against the resurgent Chicago Bears, on the road at the nipping-at-their-heels Minnesota Vikings and a finale at Ford Field against Detroit, a team the Packers haven’t beaten in the Motor City since the 2016 regular-season finale – to close out the year.