Packers: Foot injury to WR Adams helped kick run game into gear

Undrafted second-year receiver Allen Lazard had a breakout game while Adams was sidelined, as did 6-foot-4 speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling. But no players benefited more from Adams’ absence than running backs Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones.

“Yeah, I think it is something that’s kind of evolved,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “And those guys have done a great job, both those guys. I know we talk about Aaron Jones quite a bit, but Jamaal Williams, he brings so much energy, so much juice. He’s a tough, physical, hard-nosed guy. He’s tough to bring down. He breaks tackles. I think he’s done a great job in the pass game, as well. We are really, really lucky to have that one-two punch with those guys.”

Jones was up first. The third-year pro scored four rushing touchdowns in a 34-24 victory over the Cowboys in Week 5. Jones, who played high school and college ball in El Paso, Texas, became the first player to run for four touchdowns against Dallas.

Williams, who suffered a concussion in Week 4 and was inactive against the Cowboys, followed up Jones’ big day the following week with 104 yards on 14 carries and a receiving touchdown in a 23-22 victory against the Lions. It was the second 100-yard game of his career, the other coming as a rookie in 2017.