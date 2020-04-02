Packers: Feeling some Love? Green Bay scouting Utah State QB Love

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GREEN BAY — Jordan Love may very well be long gone by the time the Green Bay Packers go on the clock with the 30th overall pick in this month’s NFL Draft.

But if the Utah State quarterback somehow experiences an unexpected first-round draft-day tumble like another passer the Packers are well acquainted with, well, it sounds like general manager Brian Gutekunst and his scouting staff will be ready.

NFL Network reported Wednesday that the Packers are among the teams who’ve been in contact with Love via video conference programs like FaceTime and other virtual methods, an indicator that Gutekunst is – at the very least – doing his due diligence on a quarterback some think will be picked in the top 10.

If that storyline sounds mildly familiar – except with long-distance twist because of the COVID-19 pandemic – it should: Fifteen years ago, Aaron Rodgers was projected to go as high as No. 1 overall but spent 4 1/2 hours in the Jacob Javits Center green room falling to then-GM Ted Thompson and the Packers at No. 24. Thompson picked Rodgers – a decision Gutekunst recently described as courageous since the Packers had a future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback in Brett Favre under center at the time.