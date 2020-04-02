Packers: Feeling some Love? Green Bay scouting Utah State QB Love

GREEN BAY — Jordan Love may very well be long gone by the time the Green Bay Packers go on the clock with the 30th overall pick in this month’s NFL Draft.
But if the Utah State quarterback somehow experiences an unexpected first-round draft-day tumble like another passer the Packers are well acquainted with, well, it sounds like general manager Brian Gutekunst and his scouting staff will be ready.
NFL Network reported Wednesday that the Packers are among the teams who’ve been in contact with Love via video conference programs like FaceTime and other virtual methods, an indicator that Gutekunst is – at the very least – doing his due diligence on a quarterback some think will be picked in the top 10.
If that storyline sounds mildly familiar – except with long-distance twist because of the COVID-19 pandemic – it should: Fifteen years ago, Aaron Rodgers was projected to go as high as No. 1 overall but spent 4 1/2 hours in the Jacob Javits Center green room falling to then-GM Ted Thompson and the Packers at No. 24. Thompson picked Rodgers – a decision Gutekunst recently described as courageous since the Packers had a future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback in Brett Favre under center at the time.
Rodgers, of course, rode the bench for three years as Favre’s understudy before Favre was dealt to the New York Jets and Rodgers was elevated to the starting job in 2008. In 2010, his third year as the starter, Rodgers led the Packers to the Super Bowl XLV title. Set to turn 37 in December, Rodgers has led the Packers to three NFC Championship Games since (2014, 2016, 2019) but hasn’t made it back to the Super Bowl.
Gutekunst has made it clear in recent weeks that he wouldn’t shy away from drafting a quarterback, saying during a pre-NFL scouting combine Q&A session with beat writers, “Aaron didn’t play for three years and for three years people were probably saying, ‘Well, that was a total waste. I just don’t think developing a young quarterback is (ever) a waste. You just don’t know when the time is going to be when you’re going to need him. ... I know this – if you make it a priority to develop quarterbacks I think it’s going to be a positive for your organization.”
The Packers aren’t the only team to have conducted virtual interviews with Love, as the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts have been in contact with Love, the NFL Network reported. Teams are having to conduct such interviews electronically as the NFL has scuttled all in-person interviews and visits to team facilities amid the COVID-19 crisis.
If Love went to the Packers, Saints (with Drew Brees) or Colts (with Philip Rivers), he’d have the opportunity to sit and learn behind one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks – and some talent evaluators believe he could use that time to develop, as Rodgers and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did before becoming starters. The Dolphins, meanwhile, enter the April 23-25 draft with three first-round picks (Nos. 5, 18 and 26) and the Raiders have two first-round picks (Nos. 12 and 19) as well.
As a first-year starter in 2018, Love completed 64 percent of his passes and threw 32 touchdown passes against six interceptions. Last year, after a coaching change, the departure of nine offensive starters, injuries on the offensive line and inconsistency at the receiver position, Love’s completion percentage (61.9) and touchdown pass total (20) went down while his interceptions (17) went up.
“The biggest difference for me was obviously the turnovers, they went up. I was trying to do too much and force the ball downfield,” Love admitted to reporters in Indianapolis at the combine. “Thinking I could make throws into tight windows. There were situations where I could have checked the ball down, but I was trying to make that play.
“Some of the games, we got into situations where we got down, and I did feel like I had to make those plays. As a team, we knew that – we knew we have to make plays to get back in the game. Obviously, that’s what (the interception total) is – 17 learning moments. I can’t keep letting it happen, and that’s what I tell teams right there. They play the game, so they know. You’ve got to learn from your mistakes.”
Speaking in an interview last month, Rodgers said he wasn’t worried about Gutekunst using the team’s first-round pick on a quarterback, even though the Packers were one win away from a Super Bowl return under first-year coach Matt LaFleur and have other obvious roster holes that need to be addressed in the draft.
“Look, I’m realistic; I know where we’re at as an organization and where I’m at in my career,” Rodgers said. “I still feel like I have a ton of years left playing at a high level. I’m confident enough. I’ve always felt like it doesn’t matter who you bring in, they’re not going to be able to beat me out any time soon. I feel really confident about my abilities and my play.
“We’ve drafted guys over the years. My first year starting we drafted two quarterbacks in 2008. We’ve drafted various guys over the years. I understand the business and the nature of it.
“I’d obviously love to bring guys in that are going to be able to play and compete right away. (But) I understand it’s a business. I wouldn’t have a problem.”
NFL note
The Dallas Cowboys are taking a chance on another suspended defensive end, signing Aldon Smith to a contract while his playing status in the NFL is uncertain.
Smith posted a picture of himself signing a document on Instagram and wrote, “Life is good. I’m thankful. I’m blessed. I’m a Cowboy.”
Smith hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015, when he was suspended for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy while with the Oakland Raiders.
The Cowboys now have two suspended pass rushers under contract in Smith and Randy Gregory. It wasn’t immediately clear where Smith stands in the reinstatement process. Gregory is seeking reinstatement.
The 30-year-old Smith had several legal issues as a player with San Francisco and Oakland. He was first suspended with the 49ers in 2014 before receiving a one-year ban in November 2015 with the Raiders.
Smith was drafted seventh overall out of Missouri in 2011. He had 19½ sacks in his second NFL season and was an All-Pro while helping San Francisco reach the Super Bowl. He has 47½ sacks in 59 career games.
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Kirk Cousins scrambles, State Journal photo
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Packers 21, Vikings 16
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!