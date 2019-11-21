Packers facing huge mission Sunday night

Extra points

LaFleur acknowledged that he has some concerns about how the Packers will bounce back from a Sunday night game on the West Coast going into next week’s game against the New York Giants on the East Coast. “That’s something I’ve thought of. But that’s not something that we’ve discussed as a team because we can’t for one second have our focus on anything other than the San Francisco 49ers. You’re talking about a 9-1 football team that easily could be 10-0 right now. If we look elsewhere, we’re going to be in trouble,” LaFleur said. ... LaFleur said he’s already adjusted next week’s practice schedule, though, to help in recovery before traveling to New York. … Rodgers, a Bay Area native, said he’s hoping plenty of Packers fans will be in attendance at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night. “I know there’s a lot of West coast Packers fans. I also know they’re bumping the prices (up) out there, too,” Rodgers said. “Hopefully we get can some green and gold butts in the stands. But I’m sure it’s going to be a loud crowd for (the 49ers). When you’re 9-1 and you’re the No. 1 seed going into Week 12, I would expect it to be a pretty loud crowd.”