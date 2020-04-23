Packers' draft history includes Rodgers but also QB busts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BEST FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK: QB Aaron Rodgers. When the Cal star took a draft-day plunge in 2005, the Packers scooped him up with the 24th overall selection. The two-time MVP has led the Packers to one Super Bowl title and three other NFC championship game appearances. Rodgers seems a lock to join Paul Hornung (1957), Herb Adderley (1961), Dave Robinson (1963) and James Lofton (1978) as Packers first-round picks who reached the Hall of Fame.

BEST SECOND-ROUND PICK: OL Forrest Gregg. Vince Lombardi once described Gregg as “the finest player I ever coached.” The 1956 second-round pick from SMU and Hall of Famer played on six championship teams and was named All-Pro six times from 1960-67. He gets the slight edge over Jim Taylor, part of the Packers’ 1958 draft that featured three Hall of Famers (Taylor in the second round, Ray Nitschke in the third and Jerry Kramer in the fourth).

BEST LATE-ROUND PICK: QB Bart Starr. The 1956 17th-round pick from Alabama led the Packers to five NFL championships and was the MVP of the first two Super Bowls during a Hall of Fame career. He was the league MVP in 1966.