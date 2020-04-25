Packers don't take any receivers in surprise draft move

"We have one of the best quarterbacks to ever lace them up," Gutekunst said. "We're shooting for championships as long as (Rodgers is) here, and we expect him to be here for quite a while."

EMPHASIZING THE RUN?: Green Bay's draft strategy suggests the Packers may adopt a run-oriented approach, though Gutekunst cautioned against reading too much into that.

"I don't really think any of the personnel acquisitions that we made over the last three days were an attempt to kind of transition to that," Gutekunst said. "They were the right players at the right time."

The Packers will have solid depth at running back with Dillon joining Jones and Jamaal Williams, who both could become free agents next year. Deguara also can help the running game with his ability to play fullback and H-back.

FAMILY TIES: Runyan is the son of former NFL offensive tackle Jon Runyan, who played from 1996-2009 before serving two terms as a Republican congressman from New Jersey. The elder Runyan now is the NFL's vice president of policy and rules administration.

Runyan said he'd take a lesson he received from his dad to heart while trying to "kind of be that nasty guy on the field that gets in everybody's heads."