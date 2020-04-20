Packers don't place premium on linebackers

GREEN BAY — Throughout his four years with the Green Bay Packers, Blake Martinez was the consummate team-first guy. He toed the party line on any topic even remotely controversial, never publicly questioned the coaching staff or the defensive scheme, never bellyached about his role and never created the kind of drama that can be part-and-parcel with a lot of players around the NFL.
So when the ex-Packers inside linebacker spoke on a conference call late last month to discuss his new three-year, $30 million contract with the New York Giants, it was mildly surprising to hear him lay bare what probably shouldn’t have come as a shock to anyone who’s watched the Packers defense over the past decade or so: The inside linebacker position isn’t exactly a high-priority, glamour gig.
Martinez finished his four-year career in Green Bay having recorded 512 tackles, but just 10 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. During the Q&A session with reporters who regularly cover the Giants, Martinez didn’t come off as whiny or like a guy trying to make excuses for his lack of splash plays.
Rather, he calmly explained what his responsibilities were under defensive coordinator Mike Pettine and how the scheme was designed to accentuate the skills of certain players like outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith or nose tackle Kenny Clark, with the inside linebackers tasked with playing off those stars and adjusting to what they do.
“I think the way they value the inside linebacker position especially in that defense, it wasn’t as valued as other places, in my opinion,” Martinez said of the Packers. “The way we ran the defense, at least the last two years, is I’m kind of put into the clean-up crew guy (role). There’s a lot of situations where you see numerous other defenses where it’s like, ‘OK, you have A-B gap responsibility as an inside linebacker, you have one gap responsibility.’
“In our defense no matter what it was, since I was the only (true) linebacker on the field, I was taught and told once again, to be the clean-up crew guy. There wasn’t any gap responsibilities for me. It was just kind of, ‘Hey, play off Kenny (Clark), play off Za’Darius (Smith), play off Preston (Smith), play off Dean (Lowry)’ — play off these guys and basically make them right.
“They were able to do whatever they wanted to do and then I would go make the plays depending on that. I know there’s been things (said) like, ‘You make tackles down the field, you make tackles here, you make tackles there.’ For the majority of the time there, that’s what I was told to do. It’s just me doing my job in that sense.”
For that reason, it seems unlikely — but certainly not out of the question — that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst will invest a premium pick like the team’s first-round selection (No. 30 overall) in an inside linebacker, especially considering the track record of his predecessor, Ted Thompson.
Yes, Thompson did draft Ohio State’s A.J. Hawk with the fifth overall pick in 2006, but at the time, the Packers were running a 4-3 scheme and Hawk was a will linebacker in then-defensive coordinator Bob Sanders’ system. Both for Dom Capers’ 3-4 system and Pettine’s sub package-heavy hybrid 3-4, the Packers have been generally content to man the inside linebacker spots with mid- to late-round draft picks.
Among those players who started games at inside linebacker are Desmond Bishop (sixth round, 2007); Brad Jones (seventh round, 2009); D.J. Smith (sixth round, 2011); Sam Barrington (seventh round, 2013); Nate Palmer (sixth round, 2013); Jake Ryan (fourth round, 2015) and Martinez (fourth round, 2016).
The highest pick Thompson or Gutekunst has spent on an inside linebacker since 2009 was Gutekunst’s selection of Oren Burks in the third round in 2018, Gutekunst’s first draft as GM. Dogged by injuries, Burks has yet to make an impact as he enters his third NFL season.
In advance of Martinez’s departure, the Packers signed ex-Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Christian Kirksey to a two-year, $13 million deal that could be worth up to $16 million if he hits all his incentives. The other spot figures to go to Burks or Ty Summers, a seventh-round pick a year ago, unless Gutekunst invests a Day 1 or Day 2 pick on the position.
Gutekunst is slated to speak with the media via conference call for his annual pre-draft press availability on Monday afternoon, but earlier in the offseason Gutekunst didn’t give the impression that he was feeling any urgency about the position.
“The inside linebacker thing,” Gutekunst acknowledged, “is something we’re going to have to see how we’re going to do that.”.
Best in class
Isaiah Simmons, Clemson.
Likely a top-5 pick, Simmons epitomizes the new-age NFL inside linebacker. He played safety for the Tigers in 2017, then became a nickel back/linebacker hybrid in 2018 before moving inside full time last season, when he won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker and was a unanimous all-American with a team-leading 107 tackles with eight sacks, 16 tackles for losses, three interceptions and one forced fumble.
“I would do everything in college — just kind of like a Swiss Army knife,” the 6-foot-3, 238-pound Simmons said. “Move me around because then I’m able to show what I can really do. I wouldn’t say I’m really tied down to one position. (Clemson defensive coordinator Brent) Venables really used me in a really special way that most people aren’t able to be used.”
Best of the rest
Patrick Queen, LSU; Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma; Zack Baun, Wisconsin; Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State; Willie Gay Jr, Mississippi State; Malik Harrison, Ohio State.
Pick to click
Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma.
Among the factors NFL GMs must consider with prospects is character. With Murray, it would appear that’s an area teams won’t have to worry about. The son of a pastor, Murray is the older brother to three special-needs children his parents adopted, and last July, he stopped on his way home from church with his girlfriend to administer CPR and revive a woman lying on a sidewalk – then left the scene after paramedics arrived. News of his heroism only came out because a reporter from the student newspaper happened to be passing by while Murray was saving the woman’s life.
But while the 6-foot-2, 241-pound Murray may be a good person, he’s also a very good football player. A two-time team captain, he was an all-American last season, when he registered 102 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, four sacks and four pass breakups. His 4.52-second speed in the 40-yard dash should allow him to make plays in the run game and cover in the pass game, although he’ll have to develop more in coverage.
“One of the things I learned is how to be truly selfless. Another big lesson I learned is being grateful for life,” Murray said of the events that shaped his character. “My two little brothers, one of them, he can’t walk; the other one, he can walk but both of them can’t talk. It’s taking advantage of those opportunities to be able to function properly, taking advantage of those opportunities to speak. Those are things that make you so grateful. Seeing my little brothers not being able to play sports, it makes me grateful for what I have and the ability that I have. It makes me want to go out there and give my best every time because, literally, on an every-day basis, I see my two little brothers who can’t do what everybody else can do.”
Buy local
Zack Baun, Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-2, 238-pound was a force as a senior last year for the Badgers, registering 12.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in a breakthrough season that has him on most draft boards as a late first-round pick. With a high football IQ and good speed and athleticism (4.65-second 40-yard dash), he is likely to shift from playing outside linebacker at UW to inside in the NFL, where the game has evolved and his skill set is more desirable inside than the old-school big, thumping inside linebackers built merely to stuff the run and rack up tackles.
His versatility would seem to appeal to the Packers, who could use him both inside and outside in various packages and pair his versatility with Za’Darius Smith’s ability to rush both from the edge and from a hand-in-the-dirt interior defensive line spot on passing downs.
“I’ve met with them a few times – once at the Senior Bowl, and once at the combine,” Baun said in an ESPN Wisconsin interview earlier this month when asked how much interest the Packers had shown in him. “Mike Pettine and that defense, they like to do a lot of different things move a lot of guys around. And I think that’s where I’d fit into that defense. That’s the interesting part – what position will he play? Each team views me in a different way. Some see me as an edge guy. Some view me as a will, a mike, a sam – 4-3, 3-4. Some teams want to see me do a lot of different things in pass-rush packages. I’d say it’s all over the place.”
Be the first to know
