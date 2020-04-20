Packers don't place premium on linebackers

Among the factors NFL GMs must consider with prospects is character. With Murray, it would appear that’s an area teams won’t have to worry about. The son of a pastor, Murray is the older brother to three special-needs children his parents adopted, and last July, he stopped on his way home from church with his girlfriend to administer CPR and revive a woman lying on a sidewalk – then left the scene after paramedics arrived. News of his heroism only came out because a reporter from the student newspaper happened to be passing by while Murray was saving the woman’s life.

But while the 6-foot-2, 241-pound Murray may be a good person, he’s also a very good football player. A two-time team captain, he was an all-American last season, when he registered 102 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, four sacks and four pass breakups. His 4.52-second speed in the 40-yard dash should allow him to make plays in the run game and cover in the pass game, although he’ll have to develop more in coverage.

“One of the things I learned is how to be truly selfless. Another big lesson I learned is being grateful for life,” Murray said of the events that shaped his character. “My two little brothers, one of them, he can’t walk; the other one, he can walk but both of them can’t talk. It’s taking advantage of those opportunities to be able to function properly, taking advantage of those opportunities to speak. Those are things that make you so grateful. Seeing my little brothers not being able to play sports, it makes me grateful for what I have and the ability that I have. It makes me want to go out there and give my best every time because, literally, on an every-day basis, I see my two little brothers who can’t do what everybody else can do.”