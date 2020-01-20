Packers: Despite heavy loss, 2019 was ‘special’ season for QB Rodgers

Alexander left the Packers locker room with a cast on his right hand and confirmed to the State Journal that he did indeed break his thumb.

“I’ll be all right,” he said.

Although the team activated safety Raven Greene from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon, he was inactive for the game. Fullback Danny Vitale (knee) was also inactive.

Third-down issues continue

After going an anemic 1 for 15 in third-down situations during their 37-8 loss to the 49ers back on Nov. 24 – including getting skunked while Rodgers was in the game, going 0 for 13 – the Packers’ third-down troubles against the 49ers continued Sunday.

The Packers finished 3 for 9 in the game, but went 0-for-4 in the first half, contributing to their 27-0 halftime deficit.

Their troubles began on the opening drive, after gaining 23 yards on their first four plays and seemingly in a rhythm as they faced a manageable third-and-3 from their own 48-yard line. But Rodgers’ pass to running back Jamaal Williams gained just 2 yards, and head coach Matt LaFleur opted to punt on fourth-and-1 from midfield instead of going for it.