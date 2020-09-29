Packers: Despite big win, bad tackling troubles LaFleur

“I thought the communication was really good. He did a great job of relaying the calls to the other 10 guys on the field and helping guys get adjusted,” LaFleur said. “He made some really good plays and then, like every player, there’s always a couple plays here and there that you’ve got to get cleaned up and those are things that we’ll address when we see him (Tuesday).”

On high alert

With the positive test rate for COVID-19 skyrocketing in Green Bay and Brown County, LaFleur is preaching vigilance to his players about continuing to avoid risks of contracting the virus. Wisconsin is viewed as one of the country’s most troublesome hotspots, and among NFL cities, Green Bay is at the highest risk, per the NFL Players Association.

The Brown County Health Department announced 211 new positive tests on Monday, giving the county a 14-day rolling average positivity rate of 15%. The county even unveiled a new online dashboard to keep residents up to date.

“We always have to be very, very mindful, especially where we’re at in our area right now. If you look at the numbers, we’re one of the highest in the National Football League per capita,” LaFleur said. “Our guys have done an outstanding job of being disciplined, of taking care of themselves.