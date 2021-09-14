Packers: Delivering the blueprint? Saints’ scheme might portend trouble

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers has been known to be a bit snarky from time to time. So, it was hard to tell after Sunday’s 38-3 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints whether the Green Bay Packers quarterback was being facetious, or serious.

But after the way the Saints defense completely owned Rodgers & Co. — and made last year’s No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL look like it had no idea what it was doing for most of the afternoon — it was reasonable also to wonder if New Orleans defensive coordinator Dennis Allen had given future opponents a playbook for how to stymie the Packers’ previously high-powered operation.

“We’ve got to go back to the drawing board a little bit and figure out, because this'll be — I don't know if everybody's going to do this, and coordinators like to run their (own) stuff — but this'll be the ol’ blueprint starting the season on the Packers,” Rodgers said. “Hopefully, we'll see it a little more because we'll have it figured out by next week.”