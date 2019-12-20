Packers: Defensive tackle Kenny Clark finding his playmaking groove again

GREEN BAY — Kenny Clark insisted he wasn’t worried. Frustrated? Slightly. But not worried.
A month ago, the Green Bay Packers fourth-year nose tackle’s stat line was, by his own admission, unimpressive: Just 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits and 22 quarterback pressures on the stat sheet.
The 6-foot-3, 314-pound Clark was absorbing double teams almost constantly at the line of scrimmage and dutifully following defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s game plan, never succumbing to the temptation to freelance in search of better numbers.
“What people don’t realize is, he has been blocked differently this year compared to the past,” defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery explained at the time. “He’d been single-blocked a lot more in the past and now people are putting two bodies on him. So he’s doing his job at a high level; it’s just hard to make plays when you’ve got two guys on you. So what he does is, he takes blocks up for other guys to make plays.
“You can’t ask a guy who’s in there taking up blocks to split a double-team all the time and make a TFL. If you’re doing your job, your job says, ‘I’ve got to play this block.’ And if you’re being doubled, other people have to step up. I’m sure with him, as productive as he’s been in the past, he’s probably like, ‘Why am I not this? Why am I not that?’ But when you get the single block, you’ve got to take advantage of it. And when plays come to you when you’re single-blocked, you’ve got to make those plays.”
Said Clark at the time: “I think people want me to be (making splash plays) all the time. And honestly, that’s not something I do all the time. That’s not what I’m asked to do, and that’s not me. I’m not a guy who’s just going to swim somebody and say, ‘Oh, I want to make the play. I want a TFL.’ That’s not me. The TFLs, of course I want that. Of course I do. But I’m over that.”
Fast forward four games, and he’s getting them – while still playing within the constraints of Pettine’s system. Clark now enters Monday night’s showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium with five sacks, nine tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits and 30 quarterback pressures. In the past two games – victories over the Washington Redskins and Chicago Bears – alone, Clark has registered 3.5 sacks (1.5 vs. Washington, two vs. Chicago), five tackles for loss, three QB hits and three QB pressures.
“It’s like I’ve been saying: He has been playing well,” Montgomery said earlier this week. “He has a ton of pressures on the year but, when he was getting there, the ball was getting out. Now, he’s getting the opportunities to finish. I think he’s been playing well all year. Now, you’re seeing the sacks. When people see the sacks, it’s like, ‘OK.’ But if you look at his pressures on the year, the guy’s one of the top pressure guys inside in the league.”
In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, only the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald has generated more pressure on opposing quarterbacks from the interior than Clark, who has also been instrumental in getting the Packers’ once-struggling run defense to be better over the past month.
“Kenny’s been all over the place, really being disruptive in both the run game and the pass game,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s been a major force. … He’s just one of those guys that seems to get stronger as the year’s gone on.”
Interestingly, Clark was able to take advantage of more single blocks because Pettine lined up outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith inside on more passing downs and the Bears, concerned about Smith wrecking their game plan, slid their protections toward Smith – leaving Clark one-on-one.
“That’s hard for a guy like ‘Z.’ He’s getting two, maybe three, guys at him. Now, Kenny’s getting the legit 1-on-1s,” Montgomery explained. “He won some opportunities (but) there were some missed opportunities out there. He probably should have had another one or two on the day.
“’Z’ is a presence to be dealt with – he has been all year – and he makes people around him better. Like Kenny does in the run game, a lot of people double him in the run game. In the pass game, people are looking to double Z and they’re chipping Preston (Smith). That leaves somebody else free. They must think (Clark) is not a good rusher. So, hey, he’ll take whatever he can get.”
Said Clark: “It helps a lot. ‘Z’ commands the double-team, so it helps us out, gives us all 1-on-1s. It’s our job to win.”
That Clark is coming on late in the season shouldn’t be a surprise. He has a history of having Decembers to remember.
In 2017, Clark registered all 4.5 of his sacks that season during the final month. And of his 15.5 career sacks, eight have come during the month of December. Even last year, when he missed the final three games with an elbow injury, he was trending toward another strong finish, having registered a sack, six tackles, two quarterback pressures and a quarterback hit in the Packers’ final game in November, a 24-17 loss at Minnesota.
“I don’t know,” Clark replied when asked about his December success. “You’ve got to be playing your best football in December. I don’t know. I’m just trying to help the team win and make a big push.
“I don’t know what that’s about, but I hope it keep going.”
The Packers surely need it to continue in their final two regular-season games – Monday night against the Vikings (10-4), and in the Dec. 29 regular-season finale at Detroit (3-10-1) – heading into the playoffs. But the 24-year-old Clark’s strong finishing kick is also further evidence that he needs to be a cornerstone of the defense for years to come.
General manager Brian Gutekunst took the unusual step of publicly saying in July that signing him to a long-term extension was a high priority, and while Clark is set to play 2020 under the fifth-year option, the Packers would like to get a deal done with Clark and agent Doug Hendrickson.
“He’s killing it,” defensive end Dean Lowry said. “You can just see it – you can’t block him one-on-one. Every time he has a one-on-one, he wins.”