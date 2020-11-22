Packers: Defense's strong 2nd half leads Colts to 34-31 overtime win

“But there was a different type of energy this week at practice. I thought it carried over to today. Obviously, the atmosphere helped having a bunch of Packer fans there — even though it was obviously significantly less than it would be in a normal year. But I did get a lot of confidence based on the way we practiced this week. I felt like this was the first week all season where we practiced like a great team — and not just a good team. So that was encouraging.

“I figured the performance would be really solid based on that, and that’s how it goes sometimes. The mistakes can happen, regardless of how you practice. But I was encouraged by the focus that we had, I was encouraged by the defense and the confidence that they were brimming with. I just think we need to be an all-three-phases football team to go as far as we want to go.

“I still feel really good about our chances and our squad. This will be an important week, obviously, playing the second-place team in the division and giving us a chance to really put some cushion between us and the rest of the division with a win.”

Rodgers isn’t generally prone to inauthentically putting a happy face on situations, so he deserves the benefit of the doubt from those who might question his motives for talking up his team after a performance like Sunday’s.