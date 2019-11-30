Packers' defense trying to regain identity

“The stuff that Mike puts in, it’s not overly hard (to grasp). But every call, every defense, there is some type of gray area. You have to go back to the drawing board, adjust a couple things, put some certain guys in different positions, difference scenarios and go from there. You can’t do the same thing over and over.”

For his part, Pettine believes his less-is-more approach with the scheme is still necessary with the limits there are on practice time and with personnel changing from year to year. But with the playoffs within sight, Pettine knows he and his guys have to rediscover that ability to take over games that they showed early on. Can they?

“When you feel like you’re not playing how you should be or certainly not playing as consistently as you should be, there is going to be a level of frustration,” Pettine said. “We’re all frustrated together. These are competitive guys. They’re professional, they want to win, they want to get it done. We have to break through that, get over that hump of just having those handful of plays that are lapses and we end up giving up explosives.