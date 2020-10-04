Packers: Darrius Shepherd gets his shot at redemption SUN

Asked if he sees Monday night’s game as a chance for redemption, Shepherd replied, “I’m not looking at it like that. I know it can be seen that way, but I’m just really focused on going out there, each play, knowing my assignment, doing my job and making the most of all the opportunities that I get. You can only play this game for so long, so I don’t want to take it for granted.”

Adams, meanwhile, has gone from being one of Shepherd’s most passionate supporters last year to an even bigger believer in him now. Ask him whether the former undrafted rookie free agent from North Dakota will be up to the task on Monday night if he can’t play, and Adams’ answer is as quick as one of his at-the-line-of-scrimmage releases.

Not only does he still believe in Shepherd, but what he’s seen from his protégé in the past 357 days has made him even more ardent in his support