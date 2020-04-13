Packers: Could team have ‘courage’ to pick Aaron Rodgers’ successor?

“If you really look back at that, Brett Favre is your quarterback, the coaching staff had been here, and Ted was (just) coming in. To have the courage at that time to do that, and what that one decision did for the organization for how many years later? That stuck with me. It could have been real easy to do something different. He thought that was the right thing to do, and he did it. That’s always stuck with me.”

Rodgers is under contract through the 2023 season and unlike his predecessor, Rodgers hasn’t hemmed and hawed about possibly retiring the way Favre did annually. But, Rodgers seems to have prepared himself for the possibility of Gutekunst using a Day 1 or Day 2 pick on his position, even with the team coming off an NFC Championship Game appearance and with holes elsewhere needing to be filled.

“Look, I’m realistic; I know where we’re at as an organization and where I’m at in my career,” Rodgers said in an ESPN Wisconsin interview earlier this offseason. “I still feel like I have a ton of years left playing at a high level. I’m confident enough. I’ve always felt like it doesn’t matter who you bring in, they’re not going to be able to beat me out any time soon. I feel really confident about my abilities and my play.