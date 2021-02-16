Packers: Could lose Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams in free agency

“We’d certainly like to bring him back. Obviously, there’s some challenges. As we go through the next few months, I think we’ll be able to get some of those things to see if that’s going to be a possibility.”

The unsung Williams, meanwhile, appeared to be a more economical alternative to bringing back Jones at market price, but it appears Williams is set to test free agency, too. Williams never received an in-season offer from the Packers, according to one league source, and earlier this month, he also changed agents, hiring Bardia Ghahremani.

Williams was certainly productive even while seeing less playing time than Jones over the past two seasons, averaging 727 yards from scrimmage and 4.5 touchdowns on 148 touches per year while averaging 395.5 offensive snaps over those two seasons.

Williams was also the Packers’ best pass-protecting running back, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers often spoke of his value to the team because of his energy.

“Obviously I’m a big Jamaal Williams fan, not just his play but his energy and the person he is,” Rodgers said late in the season. “He’s a do-it-all guy. He’s a slasher, he hits the hole, he’s also great out of the backfield, he’s got really good feet.”