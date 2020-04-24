Packers continue focus on offense by adding RB A.J. Dillon

But running back could be a major concern a year from now, as both Jones and Williams are potential free agents in 2021.

The Packers also had the No. 94 overall pick in the third round late Friday. They traded their fourth-round pick to acquire Love but still have one pick in the fifth round, three in the sixth and two in the seventh Saturday.

Green Bay still has some concerns it needs to address the rest of the draft as it seeks to take the next step after going 13-3 and losing to San Francisco in the NFC championship game last season.

The Packers would like to give Rodgers more targets to accompany three-time Pro Bowl selection Davante Adams, the only Packer who caught as many as 50 passes or accumulated as many as 500 yards receiving last season.

The Packers also would like to shore up their run defense after giving up 120.1 yards rushing per game during the 2019 regular season to rank 23rd in the NFL.

Linebacker Blake Martinez, the Packers' leading tackler each of the last three seasons, left for the New York Giants. The Packers signed former Cleveland Browns linebacker and prolific tackler Christian Kirksey as a potential replacement, but injuries caused him to play just two games last season and seven games in 2018.