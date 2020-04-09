Packers: Concerns over NFL’s plan for ‘virtual’ draft – hacking, and health risks

GREEN BAY — The NFL may believe that its plan for a fully virtual draft is a better alternative to having their general managers, head coaches and scouting staffs inside team facilities, but concerns are emerging among teams that the set-up is rife with issues — including possible computer hacking and creating a risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus in the preparation process.
ESPN reported earlier this week that some teams’ coaches and front-office members have been reluctant to have their teams IT employees come into their homes to set up the requisite technology to run their drafts from home, and other coaches and GMs have expressed concerns about the dangers of having their draft boards and playbooks stolen by hackers and disseminated across the internet — or to rival teams.
The April 23-25 draft, which had been set for Las Vegas, will be conducted remotely by all 32 clubs after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to teams earlier this week informing them that all facilities — including the Green Bay Packers’ headquarters at Lambeau Field — will remain closed, along with the NFL’s corporate offices in New York City.
It’s unclear what, if any, concerns Packers GM Brian Gutekunst or head coach Matt LaFleur might have with the technological setup for the draft or the challenges of outfitting their homes with the necessary internet modems, fiber optic lines and the like, as neither of them has been made available to reporters since the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis in late February.
But officials from other teams have expressed their concerns, including Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who admitted he’s worried about the susceptibility of the team’s playbooks or draft ideas being hacked.
“Yeah, (it’s a) big concern,” Harbaugh said during a video conference call on the Zoom app on Monday with media members who regularly cover the Ravens. “Every time I read something in, like, the Wall Street Journal or the New York Times that talks about how messed up Zoom is, or some of these other deals ... I immediately text it to our IT people and they assure me that we are doing everything humanly possible.
“We’ll see what happens. I really wouldn’t want the opposing coaches to have our playbook or our draft meetings. That would be preferable, if we can stay away from that.”
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta did his best to make light of the concerns, joking, “I have more confidence in Zoom than I do in (Ravens executive vice president) Ozzie, John, (Ravens owner) Steve (Bisciotti) and (team president) Dick (Cass) with a copy of our draft board that they just leave in the car on their front seat or something like that.” But Zoom has encountered a host of well-publicized hacking issues as staffers in field across the spectrum have been working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
There’s also the issue of bringing each team’s technology staffs into the homes of the football staff to outfit their houses with the necessary equipment. With social distancing measures in place, people have been encouraged to stay at home and not host gatherings.
In the Packers case, Gutekunst and his wife Jen have four children, and LaFleur and his wife BreAnne have two sons — making it understandable that they wouldn’t necessarily want people, even fellow Packers employees, coming into their homes at the moment. Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard, a former University of Wisconsin player, and his wife have five children — and three dogs.
Goodell warned team personnel recently that they would be subject to fines for criticizing the league’s decision to move forward with the draft instead of postponing it, but it’s hard to see how forcing coaches and GMs to conduct the draft from their homes is better than teams setting up a safely socially distant operation at their facilities or at a third-party location. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton had been planning to have his team conduct its draft from a barbecue restaurant in New Orleans before the NFL decided the team could not move forward with those plans.
With the April 23 first round of the draft less than two weeks away, the league does plan to conduct a virtual mock draft once coaches and GMs have their technological needs in place, the NFL Network reported. Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, in a video conference with reporters, said his team will do multiple test runs “for sure.” The question, Dimitroff said, is, “How much technology do you implement or how simple do you make it?”
Earlier this year, hackers hijacked roughly half of the NFL teams’ Twitter accounts, so there’s also the danger that the draft could be disrupted by ne’er-do-wells who simply want to entertain themselves — not gain access to team-sensitive information that clubs wouldn’t want their rivals knowing about.
“How could you make sure your conversations are protected? Someone could hack into this Zoom, and you’re probably not going to learn a lot,” Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff told NBC Sports’ Peter King earlier in the week. “Hacking into a team’s draft room on Zoom is probably a lot different. That would be my biggest concern just from an encryption standpoint of, how do you have these conversations confidentially?”
