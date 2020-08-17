Packers:Competition heavy for right side of offensive line

It’s unlikely that the Packers would dole out a $3.5 million signing bonus to Wagner if they don’t intend him to be a starter, so perhaps he’s just behind the others with the offensive playbook after not taking any on-field reps in the scheme because COVID-19 sent the team’s offseason into the virtual realm.

“We haven’t even put pads on yet, so I think there’s a lot of time,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “But I think we have a good dilemma when you’ve got so many guys who can play and have started games in the NFL, especially on the right side.

“There’s a lot of camp to go, a lot of time until our first game, but the urgency is definitely there when it comes to making sure we get on the same page and get position battles figured out in the next two or three weeks.”

Back on the grass

Instead of being inside Lambeau Field and facing the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener on Saturday as scheduled, the Packers instead were on Ray Nitschke Field practicing – their first non-walkthrough football work since their season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19 after COVID-19 wiped out the offseason program.