Packers: Close Lambeau Field, Titletown and limit staff travel amid Coronavirus crisis

GREEN BAY — Lambeau Field will be a very quiet place for at least the next two weeks, as the Green Bay Packers organization responded to the Coronavirus crisis by closing their atrium and Titletown businesses and limiting access to the stadium to what the team called “critical staff” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our priority is the health and safety of our staff and visitors,” Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said. “This is a decision we made with all due consideration, and we feel it is an important step to take in helping mitigate the spread of the virus.”
General manager Brian Gutekunst and his scouting staff, along with head coach Matt LaFleur and his coaching staff, will continue to work in preparation for the start of NFL free agency, which begins next week, and the upcoming NFL Draft, which is set to be held April 23-25 in La Vegas.
The team said the closures of the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame, 1919 Kitchen & Tap restaurant and team-run Titletown areas such as the playground and 46 Below restaurant were “out of an abundance of caution to help minimize the spread of the pandemic.”
The majority of other team personnel will be required to work remotely as their duties permit, and the team also suspended all business-related air travel for their employees, including coaches and scouts.
The Packers joined a host of other teams in suspending travel for their coaches and scouts, as their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, decided to do the same earlier in the day. The Packers were among the teams represented at the University of Wisconsin’s pro day earlier this week on campus, but many other schools with later pro days either postponed the workouts or were considering what to do.
For instance, Michigan and Penn State were both slated to hold their on-campus pro days on Friday but both schools postponed them. Alabama has moved its pro day from March 24 to April 9, ESPN reported.
Coaching carousel
Earlier Thursday, LaFleur announced a handful of coaching staff changes, including the promotion of offensive assistant Jason Vrable to wide receivers coach, replacing the departed Alvis Whitted, who was fired last month and landed on Paul Chryst’s UW staff as the Badgers’ wide receivers coach.
Vrable is entering his eighth season as an NFL assistant, having served as an offensive assistant for the New York Jets (2017-’18) and having spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2013-’16) in various roles, including as interim running backs coach after Anthony Lynn was promoted to offensive coordinator. But he has never been a full-fledged wide receivers coach, and he inherits a position that is in flux behind No. 1 wideout Davante Adams on the depth chart.
In addition to Vrable’s promotion, LaFleur also announced that quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy has also received the added title of passing game coordinator. Getsy worked as the Packers wide receivers coach in 2016 and 2017 before leaving coach Mike McCarthy’s staff to become the offensive coordinator at Mississippi State. He returned last season when LaFleur hired him as quarterbacks coach. He originally joined the Packers in 2014 as an offensive quality control assistant.
You have free articles remaining.
LaFleur also officially announced the addition of veteran offensive line coach Butch Barry, who will carry the title of senior analyst. A native of Sturgeon Bay, Barry spent last season as the offensive line coach at the University of Miami (Fla.) but served as the assistant offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2015-’18. .He also coached the tight ends and offensive line at Central Michigan during a pair of stints at his alma mater, Central Michigan.
It’s unclear exactly what Barry’s duties will be in his role, and LaFleur was not available to comment on the staff changes.
Kirksey visits
Veteran free-agent inside linebacker Christian Kirksey visited the Packers on Thursday, according to the NFL Network, as the Packers explore ways to remake the inside linebacker position.
Kirksey, who was released earlier in the week by the Cleveland Browns, played for Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine in Cleveland when Pettine was the team’s head coach in 2014 and ’15.
Kirksey has been plagued by injuries the past two seasons, having played just two games last season because of a torn pectoral tendon that required surgery and just seven games in 2018 because of shoulder, ankle and hamstring injuries.
Just 27, Kirksey was one of the better inside linebackers in the NFL in 2016 (148 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss) and 2017 (138 tackles, 3.5 sacks, six tackles for loss and two forced fumbles) and earned a four-year, $38 million contract extension before the 2017 season.
The Browns cut him with two years left on that deal, saving themselves from paying him a $7.75 million base salary this season and an $8.25 million base salary in 2021.
The Packers are looking to renovate the position with veteran starter Blake Martinez, despite registering a team-record 201 tackles last season, not expected to return as he hits free agency. The other inside linebackers on the roster are Oren Burks and Ty Summers, who have seen limited or no action on defense. Among the prominent inside linebackers set to hit free agency next week are the Los Angeles Rams’ Cory Littleton, the Chicago Bears’ Nick Kwiatkoski and ex-UW standout Joe Schobert, who played alongside Kirksey with the Browns.
Extra points
Wide receiver Allen Lazard was among the Packers players who received significant bonuses from the performance-based pay pools Thursday. Lazard, who wasn’t on the roster coming out of training camp but finished the season as the team’s No. 2 receiver, made an extra $307,200.52.
Former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow received $304,230.00, while running back Aaron Jones received the most – $374,311.76 – following his breakout season.