Packers: Close Lambeau Field, Titletown and limit staff travel amid Coronavirus crisis

GREEN BAY — Lambeau Field will be a very quiet place for at least the next two weeks, as the Green Bay Packers organization responded to the Coronavirus crisis by closing their atrium and Titletown businesses and limiting access to the stadium to what the team called “critical staff” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our staff and visitors,” Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said. “This is a decision we made with all due consideration, and we feel it is an important step to take in helping mitigate the spread of the virus.”

General manager Brian Gutekunst and his scouting staff, along with head coach Matt LaFleur and his coaching staff, will continue to work in preparation for the start of NFL free agency, which begins next week, and the upcoming NFL Draft, which is set to be held April 23-25 in La Vegas.

The team said the closures of the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame, 1919 Kitchen & Tap restaurant and team-run Titletown areas such as the playground and 46 Below restaurant were “out of an abundance of caution to help minimize the spread of the pandemic.”