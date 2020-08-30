Packers CEO says team shouldn't have to 'stick to sports'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy takes issue with the notion that the team should “stick to sports” and discusses the team’s plans for addressing social justice concerns in a video posted on the team’s website.

The video was released two days after the Packers canceled practice to discuss these matters and nearly a week after 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. An attorney for Blake’s family has said Blake is paralyzed.

“I often hear we should stick to sports,” Murphy said. “I have to respectfully disagree.”

He cited the example of Vince Lombardi and noted that the former Packers coach was “ahead of his time in signing and supporting Black players when few in the league did.”

“I also call on NFL owners,” Murphy said. “They are in powerful, privileged positions. They can make a huge difference and obviously have close relations with everybody in all their organizations. It’s time to make changes.”

Murphy said team officials had “good discussions” with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke. Murphy added that “I think our players will be meeting and discussing with them in the future.”