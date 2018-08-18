GREEN BAY — The decision was hardly a decision. It was more of a confirmation of what both men already believed.
Back in spring, coach Mike McCarthy and general manager Brian Gutekunst got together on the third floor of their Lambeau Field offices and watched a little bit of film on a free-agent cornerback with whom they both were familiar.
They perused his work with the Arizona Cardinals last year, and his stint with the Cleveland Browns before that. They talked briefly about whether they believed the 35-year-old could still play one of the NFL’s most demanding positions, despite his advancing age. What they didn’t have to discuss was what he’d mean to the locker room – they both knew exactly the impact he’d have in there.
Meeting adjourned.
And that was that: The Green Bay Packers were going to make a run at bringing back Tramon Williams, the prodigal, popular veteran cornerback who in his eight seasons in Green Bay (2007 through 2014) had grown from unknown practice-squadder to key contributor to top-flight cover man and locker room leader.
“The conversation about Tramon, it was short,” McCarthy said. “We had the cutup (video) of his play in Arizona. He played very well. Saw him a few times in his Cleveland experience. But as a person? There wasn’t any hesitation. It’s just great to have him back. He’s just a tremendous asset to our football team.”
After enduring another difficult season on defense – particularly against the pass, where the Packers ranked 23rd (236.8 yards per game), 31st in scoring defense and managed a measly 11 interceptions – Gutekunst and McCarthy, along with new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, knew personnel changes were in order.
Former first-round pick Damarious Randall, who was never truly a corner to begin with, was jettisoned to Cleveland. Cornerback became their primary draft priority – and landed them Louisville’s Jaire Alexander in the first round and Iowa’s Josh Jackson in the second. Davon House, another veteran who’d spent the early part of his career in Green Bay, was brought back for another year.
“I don’t know how to compare this year to last year – it’s a bunch of different guys in that room and some guys that are veteran guys that have gone through seasons and understand how to take care of their bodies and have kind of weathered storms before,” Gutekunst said. “(So) I feel good about our depth in the secondary.
“I think experience in this league is very valuable. Obviously, you’re always weighing the player vs. that (experience) part of it and you’re looking for the guys who can compete and produce. But I do think there’s something to having guys like that in our locker room, who have been through those situations before that give something back to the younger players as they move forward.”
But let’s be clear, here: Williams isn’t here just to mentor Alexander, Jackson, 2017 top pick Kevin King or any of the other kids in the cornerback room. That’s purely a value-added of having him back on the roster. He’s still as competitive as ever – as evidenced by the way his perma-smile evaporates when asked if he’s concerned that he is grooming his replacements and that his playing time could wane as the season wears on.
“No. I’ve never feared that a day in my life,” Williams replied. “I actually embrace it, because ultimately, we’re going to need those guys at some time during the season. I feel confident in my ability, to where I can still show somebody all they need to know and still take care of my business. That’s never been a fear of mine.
“I’ve just always looked to do the right thing. Sometimes, the right thing is sometimes the hard thing to do. That’s not really hard for me to do. I’m that confident in my ability that I can show all of these guys all they need to know, get them ready for what they need to get ready for but still take care of my business. I just feel like my experience enables me to do that. It’s not very hard for me.”
Nor, apparently, is defying age. Playing both inside and outside throughout training-camp practices, the only time Williams hasn’t been on the field with the No. 1 defense has been when Pettine or defensive passing game coordinator Joe Whitt has rotated in young players to see what they would do with the starters.
“You just watch the way he moves fluently through the drills – I mean, hell, he looks younger,” McCarthy said. “Tremendous athlete, whether you’re watching him in the weight room on the platform lifts or on the field. He has that expertise of having played that position at a very high level.”
Asked if he would have predicted Williams would still be playing at this level back in 2015, when he was coaching Williams in Cleveland, Pettine replied, “No, no. Because it’s rare that you see a corner play for as long as he’s played. Just watching film from last year – I got to see the Cardinal film a bunch – and it was like, ‘Wow, he’s still playing at a high level.’
“I mean, that’s amazing. That’s a tribute to him, to how he’s taken care of his body. He’s the ultimate professional. He’s very aware of what he puts into his body and his workout regimen. It’s not by accident that he’s been able to play as long as he has.”
Williams, who signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Packers, won’t put any limits on how long he might play.
“You never know what the next year is going to bring, so I take it a year at a time. But I know this: I feel great. Great,” Williams said. “I don’t know when I’m going to slow down. If you ask me, I’d probably say, ‘I’m never going to slow down,’ I feel like I age slowly. But I feel really good.”
Williams’ tale has been told enough that most Packers fans can recite it by rote. He walked on at Louisiana Tech after sitting in the student section as an 18-year-old freshman at his first game – watching Tech’s pass defense get shredded by Boise State – and went on to a standout career there. (That’s also where he met his wife, Shantrell, a member of the Lady Techsters basketball team.)
After going undrafted, Williams signed with but was later cut by the Houston Texans. After weekly tryouts with a host of NFL teams, he was signed to the Packers’ practice squad on Nov. 29, 2006. After a breakout performance in the annual Family Night Scrimmage during the 2007 training camp, he made the roster – only because the team kept one extra defensive back than it normally did – and by season’s end, he was the defense’s third cornerback in its nickel defense. By 2010, when the Packers win Super Bowl XLV, Williams had blossomed into one of the NFL’s top man-to-man cover corners.
“I look up to him,” Jackson said. “I just ask him as many questions as I can. He’s a great leader.”
