Packers: ‘Burned a bridge’ with Rodgers by drafting Love: Favre

“I don’t know what that immediate need would have been, but I would think maybe another receiver – someone who could come in and start right away with the assumption of, ‘(This guy) can get us to the Super Bowl. We’re one player away.’”

Rodgers has not spoken publicly since Love was selected, although Love did say on Saturday that he and Rodgers had talked.

“I’m not surprised that he reached out to Jordan, being in a similar situation himself 15 years ago,” Favre said. “And we had a great relationship in spite of — I wouldn’t say it took a turn for the worst when I left, but he was basically caught up in the middle of a hornet’s nest, if you will. I don’t foresee that happening here. I think Aaron will do whatever. It’s not his job to mentor Jordan Love.

“This discussion went on when I left Green Bay. It’s not the head guy’s job to mentor the next guy. That guy’s ultimately there to take your spot. Now, if Jordan were to ask, ‘Can I watch extra film with you?’ I would be shocked if Aaron said no. I think he would go over and beyond to help, but he’s not going to go out of his way, and I can’t blame him.”

In his SiriusXM NFL interview, Favre said Gutekunst picking Love is different than Thompson picking Rodgers because Rodgers fell to the Packers unexpectedly.