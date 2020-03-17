Packers: Bulaga, Martinez, Graham, Fackrell all heading to new teams

GREEN BAY — Bryan Bulaga – as well as many of his now former teammates, including his bookend and close friend, David Bakhtiari – knew that the Green Bay Packers veteran right tackle’s days in Titletown were numbered.

That much was obvious when Bulaga and his agent, Tom Condon, didn’t hear a peep out of the Packers in the nearly two months that followed the team’s season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19. And when the Packers agreed to terms with ex-University of Wisconsin right tackle Rick Wagner to a two-year, $11 million deal on Monday – a deal that became official Tuesday morning – it was a matter of when, not if, Bulaga would depart.

Tuesday afternoon, the inevitable happened: The 2010 first-round pick and one of the last vestiges of the team’s Super Bowl XLV championship team departed for the Los Angeles Chargers, agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal, according to ESPN. ESPN and the NFL Network first reported the agreement, but a league source did confirm that Bulaga is headed west.

Bulaga, who turns 31 on Saturday, had held out hope that the Packers might make a late pitch to bring him back, but once they made no effort to talk with Condon during the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis last month, Bulaga began preparing himself for a new gig.