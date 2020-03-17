Packers: Bulaga, Martinez, Graham, Fackrell all heading to new teams

GREEN BAY — Bryan Bulaga – as well as many of his now former teammates, including his bookend and close friend, David Bakhtiari – knew that the Green Bay Packers veteran right tackle’s days in Titletown were numbered.
That much was obvious when Bulaga and his agent, Tom Condon, didn’t hear a peep out of the Packers in the nearly two months that followed the team’s season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19. And when the Packers agreed to terms with ex-University of Wisconsin right tackle Rick Wagner to a two-year, $11 million deal on Monday – a deal that became official Tuesday morning – it was a matter of when, not if, Bulaga would depart.
Tuesday afternoon, the inevitable happened: The 2010 first-round pick and one of the last vestiges of the team’s Super Bowl XLV championship team departed for the Los Angeles Chargers, agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal, according to ESPN. ESPN and the NFL Network first reported the agreement, but a league source did confirm that Bulaga is headed west.
Bulaga, who turns 31 on Saturday, had held out hope that the Packers might make a late pitch to bring him back, but once they made no effort to talk with Condon during the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis last month, Bulaga began preparing himself for a new gig.
“There’s been nothing. There’s been no talk,” Bulaga said in a recent interview. “It could be as it gets closer to free agency maybe those talks begin and things maybe start to get worked out. We’ll see. I was hoping that I could end my career in Green Bay. Hopefully, talks between the Packers and my representatives go really well. At least, that’s what I’m hoping for.”
Instead, Bulaga heads to the Chargers, who earlier this offseason hired James Campen as their offensive line coach. Campen was Bulaga’s first line coach in Green Bay and tutored him until last season, when Campen moved on to the Cleveland Browns after not being retained by new head coach Matt LaFleur.
Despite a gruesome late October finger injury and a partially torn MCL in his right knee in late November, Bulaga started all 16 regular-season games for only the second time in an injury-riddled career that included season-ending injuries midway through the 2012 season (hip), in training camp in ’13 (ACL tear) and late in the ’17 season (another ACL tear).
Bulaga then left the regular-season finale at Detroit with a concussion and missed the team’s NFC Divisional playoff win over the Seahawks with an illness, but there was little doubt that last season was his best. He said in that ESPN Wisconsin interview that he hoped to play “three to four” more years.
“That would be ideal for me – (to) continue to perform at a high level,” Bulaga said. “If my body feels good and everything goes well, that would be awesome for me.”
Bakhtiari, who is entering the final year of his contract, said in an interview Tuesday morning that he and Bulaga had spoken on Monday and that the two friends said their goodbyes as teammates.
“I talked to Bryan yesterday, with all the signs pointing to (him leaving), and I wished him the best,” Bakhtiari said. “I told him, ‘Hey, you know what? Do what’s best for you, do what’s best for your family.’ Obviously that’s what he’s going to do. I’m just excited for him. I’ll be watching him, but that one really hurts, because of how close we are. I mean, he gave a decade to the Packers, and when I think of right tackles, I think of Bryan Bulaga.”
Shortly after news of Bulaga’s agreement broke, ESPN reported that free-agent outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell, whose playing time and production dipped significantly after last offseason’s additions of Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the New York Giants.
There, he’ll be reunited with inside linebacker Blake Martinez, who agreed to terms with the Giants on a three-year, $30 million deal on Monday night.
South of the border
Released tight end Jimmy Graham is reportedly heading south of the border to the Chicago Bears.
Graham has agreed with the Bears on a two-year, $16 million deal, including $9 million guaranteed, according to multiple sources.
Graham became a free agent when the Green Bay Packers released him on March 12.
Graham, who turned 33 in November, ranked as the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, with an average salary of $10 million, and was scheduled to take up the second-most salary-cap space ($11,666,668) of any tight end in the league in 2020.
Only Philadelphia Eagles star Zach Ertz ($12.231 million) is scheduled to take up more cap space in 2020.
Graham’s second season with the Packers was barely different than his first. Although he was respected in the locker room, his on-field impact in 2019 was negligible: 38 catches for 447 yards and three touchdowns.
In his two seasons with the Packers, Graham scored just five touchdowns, half of what he scored in his final season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017.
The Packers save $8 million in salary-cap space without Graham.
Graham is the only tight end in NFL history to have two seasons with 1,200-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving touchdowns (2011, 2013 with the New Orleans Saints), and he is the only tight end to register four consecutive seasons with 85-plus catches (2011-14, all with the Saints).
Lazard, Kumerow tendered
While there might not have been any big-time free-agent additions by the Packers Tuesday, the team did issue its required qualifying offers to its exclusive rights free agents.
Wide receivers Allen Lazard and Jake Kumerow, cornerback Chandon Sullivan, defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster and tight end Robert Tonyan.
By tendering all five players, the Packers will keep all five under contract at the NFL league minimum.
New Texas home
Also on Tuesday, former Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb, who played for the Cowboys last season, is headed to the Houston Texans on a three-year, $27 million deal.
Cobb can’t replace DeAndre Hopkins, who the Texans traded Monday, but he should provide a reliable target for quarterback Deshaun Watson in the slot.
The addition of Cobb fills a need and is not much of a risk. With Hopkins gone, the Texans’ top receivers are Will Fuller, Kenny Stills and Cobb. With Fuller’s injury history, having a durable Cobb is a big deal for Houston. During his one season in Dallas, Cobb had 55 catches for 828 yards and three touchdowns and played in all but one regular-season game.
According to Pro Football Focus, Cobb was the 55th highest-graded wide receiver last season.
NFL notes
The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with free agent linebacker and Waukesha native Joe Schobert, filling one of the team’s biggest needs.
Schobert spent the last four years in Cleveland, where he led the team in tackles twice and made a Pro Bowl.
A person familiar with the transaction says Schobert will sign a five-year contract worth $53.75 million and includes $22.5 million guaranteed.
Schobert had 408 tackles, 20 pass breakups, 8 1/2 sacks, seven forced fumbles and six interceptions in four years in Cleveland. He played in 61 of 64 games, including 49 starts, since the Browns drafted him out of Wisconsin in the fourth round in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2017.
RAIDERS: Las Vegas agreed with free agent linebacker Cory Littleton on a three-year contract.
Littleton is the second big free agent addition at linebacker for the Raiders, who have had a revolving door at the position in recent years. A second person said on condition of anonymity Monday that the team also agreed to a three-year deal with former Chicago linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski.
Littleton is one of the best coverage linebackers in the league with the ability to match up with tight ends and running backs. Littleton’s 26 passes defensed are the most of any linebacker in the NFL over the past three seasons, according to SportRadar.
The 26-year-old Littleton joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2016. After playing mostly on special teams his first two seasons, Littleton has became a fixture on the Rams defense in 2018.
He started all 32 games the past two years with 259 tackles, 22 passes defensed, five interceptions, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 7½ sacks and 15 tackles for loss.
SAINTS: New Orleans and record-setting quarterback Drew Brees agreed on a two-year, $50 million contract.
Brees has said repeatedly that he is taking career decision one year at a time. His new contract gives the 41-year-old, 19-year veteran the leverage to decide after this season whether he wants to continue playing.
Brees missed five games with a throwing hand injury that required surgery but was still productive last season while leading New Orleans to a third straight playoff appearance. Brees’ 74.3% completion rate ranked second in NFL history behind only his 2018 record of 74.4%.
He also passed for 27 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions and was selected to a fourth straight Pro Bowl, the 13th of his career.
PANTHERS: Carolina is parting ways with quarterback Cam Newton.
Carolina general manager Marty Hurney said Tuesday via Twitter the team is giving the 31-year-old quarterback permission to seek a trade — although the former league MVP responded by saying he never requested one.
Newton has battled shoulder and foot injuries the last two seasons. A former No. 1 overall pick, Newton made the Pro Bowl three times and was the NFL’s MVP in 2015 when he led the Panthers to the Super Bowl.
