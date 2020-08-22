Packers: Boyle takes on one stiff challenge

Impressing ’12’

One person who has noticed is Rodgers, who was blown away last year by how insightful Boyle was with his weekly preparations and has appreciated not only Boyle’s friendship but how his backup has helped him improve, even as he enters his 16th NFL season.

“I’ve been around Tim for a long time,” Rodgers said. “I think what has separated him in the last couple years from his competitors is how well he’s played in the preseason. He’s had two really, really good preseasons, putting up numbers and stats and moving the offense officially. That’s what allowed him to make the team his first year and to really solidify himself as a backup last year.

“But the separation that he has from any other player on the squad is his aptitude. He’s very intelligent. He understands the offense, knows the intricacies of the offense. It’s (a matter of) getting him more experience, more reps. It is different one-against-ones, it’s just a different type of tempo and obviously slightly more talented players you’re going against. And the more reps you can get with the No. 1s, the more experience and better feel.

“But he can do it all. He’s tall, he can move, he’s really smart at the line of scrimmage, good with his checks. He’s pretty settled in his third year.”