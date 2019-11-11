Packers: Big play by defense on last-second goal-line stand seals victory

“I feel great, (but) I wish I could have come down with that deep one. That’s going to beat me up just because I know I need to make that,” Adams said. “I’ve got to put the ball away a little quicker. He got his hand on it a little bit. But other than that, it felt good to be able to contribute a little bit and do what I can to help us win. We came out with a ‘W,’ so that’s what matters.”

Said Rodgers: “I don’t think he was (100 percent last week). But I give him credit for playing. He definitely looked like he was getting in and out of his breaks a little better today. Felt smoother. I wish I had thrown the deep shot to him a little more inside, give him a chance to run away from his defender, but overall he played really well – he played strong, ran good routes and he was an important part of our success.”

Rolexes for everyone!

By reaching 10 sacks on the season, Preston Smith not only reached his personal goal for the year, he also reached the threshold for what he and fellow outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith had previously promised would be a nice gift for their teammates. Za’Darius Smith, with only one sack, only has nine on the season and lost the race to his running mate.