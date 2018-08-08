GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers has seen the improvement.
From the two-time NFL MVP’s perspective – standing behind Brett Hundley at practice during 11-on-11 drills, or sitting with him during film sessions in the quarterback room – his understudy is seeing the game more clearly, making smarter and quicker decisions, not only going through is progressions but thinking a step ahead.
While Rodgers surely hopes that Hundley is done as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback – that’s his job (except for preseason games, of course) – he believes Hundley has taken last year’s experience and put it to use.
“The biggest thing for any player, any young player, is mental development,” said Rodgers, while admitting that some of the offensive playbook changes this offseason have been challenging, even for him. “He’s done a really good job. He’s a great kid. He studies hard, he cares about it, he puts in the time, he’s well prepared, and he’s always working on the little things to improve. I think he’s throwing it really well. We’ve just got to keep working through things in our room, because there’s been a lot of changes.
“I think he’s made some really good strides. For him, it’s just about finding that calm in the pocket and having things come to his mind quickly. And that’s just what being a more experienced player allows you to do – to recall those things. And now he has a number of games on film where he can recall certain plays or instances or protection adjustments or route adjustments that he made, and that’s only going to help him when he gets in there.”
Hundley will get his first chance to show off his improvement during Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field, where he is expected to start while Rodgers takes the opener off, as he has the previous two summers.
But how much better Hundley looks against the Titans than he did during some of his struggles in the 10 games he played last season won’t be because of any offseason workouts, or any additional film study, or any adjustments to his mechanics during quarterback school, or even any of the practice snaps he’s gotten in training camp – as important as all those things are.
Rather, Hundley believes, it can be traced to the Andes Mountains in Peru, high above the Urubamba River valley – to Machu Picchu, which he visited in June.
“For me, it was really about disconnecting from football,” said Hundley, who also visited the Great Wall of China in April in his quest to visit the Seven Wonders of the World. (He went to Niagara Falls last year.) “I feel like a lot of times, we grow up as athletes, and all we have and all we know if football. But you have to be able to disconnect from it – whether it’s been good, whether it’s been bad.
“For me, being able to do stuff like that, it allows me to disconnect and get my mind away from everything. It’s really healthy, I think, to be able to disconnect sometimes.”
After Rodgers broke his collarbone Oct. 15 at Minnesota and missed the next seven games, Hundley had his good moments, and in fairness to him, he did do enough to the Packers in playoff contention so Rodgers could return Dec. 17 against Carolina. But he didn’t leave the Packers, who went 3-5 after Rodgers went down (including the loss to the Vikings), much margin for error. Plus, his overall numbers were poor (60.8 completion percentage, nine touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 70.6 passer rating in 10 total games) and the Packers were shut out twice — at home — with him at quarterback.
That uneven performance led the Packers to add DeShone Kizer in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in March. With coach Mike McCarthy intrigued by the former Notre Dame standout, Hundley came into the offseason knowing he’d have a fight on his hands to keep his job behind Rodgers.
Add to that the fact that Hundley is in the final season of his rookie contract and is set to become a free agent in spring, and there’s a lot riding on this preseason for him.
“The thought is not really to prove people wrong. It’s just to show that you can do it,” Hundley said. “I know that I can do it, and just getting out there and doing it is the thing. That’s what builds confidence for quarterbacks. That’s what gets us rolling and gets us on the right foot. From there, once you get that, you can just progress on the bigger things. It’s just taking that first step, with this being the first step, our first preseason game.”
So far in camp, Hundley has shown improved fundamentals and footwork, according to offensive coordinator Joe Philbin, but the biggest step the coaches believe he’s taken is in how he sees the game.
“I think his play speed looks a little bit better to me. He’s unloaded a couple balls quickly with some decisiveness, with some good velocity,” Philbin said. “I think he’s making progress.”
Added new quarterbacks coach Frank Cignetti: “I think he’s really understanding the pass-game reads, where to set his eyes, his eyes and feet, going through progressions, really having an understanding of the concepts, what’s expected of the concepts.”
