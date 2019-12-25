PACKERS: As resurgent defense gets its groove back, ‘unblockable’ Za’Darius Smith leads the way | For WED.

GREEN BAY – Late last week, David Bakhtiari went on a mini-rant about the ridiculousness of the NFL’s Pro Bowl voting — the same voting process, it’s worth noting, that had just delivered the Green Bay Packers veteran left tackle’s first selection.
Bakhtiari’s issue was not the way he’d been voted to the official NFL All-Pro team each of the previous three seasons while not being voted to the Pro Bowl. (He did go once as a replacement as an alternate.)
No, Bakhtiari believed something else proved just how flawed the system was: That outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith wasn’t voted to the NFC team.
And so, after watching Smith record 3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and a season-high eight quarterback pressures in Monday night’s 23-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Bakhtiari had a message for the 50 national and local media members chosen by the Associated Press to vote on all the NFL’s postseason awards, including the All-Pro teams.
“I will say this right now,” Bakhtiari said in the victorious visitors’ locker room. “You’re an idiot if you don’t vote for him as an All-Pro.”
It’s certainly hard to argue with that, given that his performance Monday night gave Smith a team-high 13.5 sacks on the season and he leads the NFL in quarterback pressures with 57. He’s certainly made a believer out of Bakhtiari, who matched up with Smith during offseason drills in helmets and shorts and wondered what to expect from him once the pads came on in training camp.
“You name it, he’s done it. I mean he is a stud,” Bakhtiari continued. “I remember when he first came in and without pads on, he was doing some stuff (in 1-on-1 drills that I was like ‘OK, we’ll see.’ No one really knew about it him and his name still isn’t that well known.
“But we got pads on and kind of amped him up a little bit and next the day he was in front of me one moment and the next moment he wasn’t. That man is too big to flash like that. I didn’t want to admit it then, but now that I see what he’s been doing, it makes me feel pretty good. He’s an animal.”
Added head coach Matt LaFleur: “It seemed like he was unblockable.”
Smith didn’t do it alone on Monday night, of course. He was part of a defensive effort that held the Vikings to a measly 139 total yards of offense, sacked quarterback Kirk Cousins five times, delivered one crucial takeaway (a Kevin King interception) and allowed the Vikings to pick up just seven first downs – the fewest they’d had in a home game since 1971.
“Our guys were just locked in and everybody was on the same page,” LaFleur said Tuesday afternoon.
As for Smith, he insisted the Pro Bowl snub wasn’t a motivating factor for him.
“I’ve been telling these guys for the last two weeks, man,” Smith said. “We’re not worried about the Pro Bowl. We’re trying to go to a Super Bowl.”
Working on Christmas Eve
The jolly fat man in red wasn’t going to be the only one working Tuesday night.
LaFleur said he made a deal with his players before Monday night’s game that if they “took care of business” and beat the Vikings, he would give them all of Christmas Eve off. Players did have to be at Lambeau Field for film and weightlifting sessions but were out of the facility by late afternoon.
LaFleur and his coaching staff, meanwhile, stayed late on Tuesday night working on their game plan for Sunday’s game at Detroit, given the challenges of an abbreviated work week that includes the Christmas holiday. He said the coaches will get back to work Wednesday around noon, not taking any shortcuts despite facing the 3-11-1 Lions.
“I’m sure it’ll be a pretty late night tonight,” LaFleur said. “You can’t take any of these games for granted.”
Eye on a bye
The all-caps message emblazoned on the official NFC North championship t-shirts that the Packers donned in the visitors’ locker room late Monday night – THE NORTH IS NOT ENOUGH, they read – was more than just a savvy marketing idea to sell more merch at the Packers Pro Shop. It really is the team’s mentality with its playoff prospects, despite a two-year playoff absence that might’ve made just reaching the postseason feel like an accomplishment.
Instead, by beating the Vikings, the Packers put themselves in prime position for one of the NFC’s two playoff byes. With a victory over the Lions, the Packers will clinch the No. 2 seed, and if they beat the Lions and the Seattle Seahawks can notch a home victory over (or tie with) the San Francisco 49ers, the Packers will be the NFC’s No. 1 seed and clinch homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.
“This game has huge implications in terms of getting a first-round bye. You get that bye, you’re one game further along in the playoffs,” LaFleur said. “We’d love for every game to come through Lambeau. It’s a true home-field advantage.”
