Packers: As other receivers stumble, Jake Kumerow could see more playing time

GREEN BAY — It’s Kumerow Time.
As Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and his offensive assistants got together to review the team’s 21-13 victory over the Chicago Bears last Sunday and look ahead to next Monday night’s showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, there was one point they all could agree on: Wide receiver Jake Kumerow deserves to play more.
“That’s what we talked about today: We have to make sure we get him on the field,” LaFleur said after Kumerow had a crucial 49-yard catch-and-run from Aaron Rodgers during Sunday’s win over the Bears. “So, I think you’ll see more of him as we move forward.”
While Davante Adams remains the clear-cut No. 1 receiver – Adams had his fourth 100-yard game of the season Sunday, and his second since returning from a four-week absence with a turf toe injury – the rest of the receiver depth chart has been in flux all year, in part because of what disappointments nominal No. 2 and 3 wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison have been.
Allison and Valdes-Scantling worked with Adams and the starters throughout the offseason and training camp, with Valdes-Scantling moving ahead of Allison into the No. 2 receiver role at the start of the season. But he’s been struggling for nearly two months, and his spiral reached its nadir against the Bears on the Packers’ first offensive play from scrimmage.
On that first snap, LaFleur dialed up a shot play, Rodgers threw a right-on-the-money deep ball … and Valdes-Scantling promptly let the ball drop right between his hands on what the very least should have been a 50-yard gain and probably should have been a 70-yard touchdown. For a player who was already falling out of favor, it was an egregious gaffe.
Allison, meanwhile, dropped at least one pass against the Bears and ranks among the NFL leaders in dropped pass percentage, having been officially charged with five drops on 49 targets (10.2% drop rate).
Their disheartening performances have allowed Allen Lazard to become the No. 2 wide receiver, and now the coaches are ready to move Kumerow ahead of him, too. Of the Packers’ 59 offensive snaps against Chicago, Lazard played 46, Allison played 32, Kumerow played 11 and Valdes-Scantling played seven.
“Jake’s going to get more opportunities as we progress on into the playoffs and these next couple of games,” wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted confirmed Monday afternoon.
Through 14 games, the former UW-Whitewater star has played just 272 offensive snaps (31.9%), compared to 308 for Lazard (36.1%), 519 for Allison (60.8%) and 504 for Valdes-Scantling (59.0%). Valdes-Scantling enters next Monday night’s game with 23 receptions for 427 yards and two touchdowns, but he’s only caught two passes for 11 yards in the Packers’ last seven games and played less than half the snaps in each of the last five games, with Sunday’s seven snaps a season-low.
LaFleur said that the Packers aren’t giving up on Valdes-Scantling, pointing out that the second-year receiver is “still a young player” and claiming that “we as a staff still have a lot of confidence in him” despite his struggles.
“He is a guy that can really run and he’s been working extremely hard at practice. I just can’t wait; it’s going to pay off for him. I know it is,” LaFleur said. “But in fairness to those other guys, we have to do a better job of making sure a guy like Jake Kumerow gets on the field more often because he has been making plays.”
As for Allison, LaFleur insisted that he’s been doing the not-in-the-box-score while acknowledging his struggles.
“It’s no secret, G-Mo has had a couple drops,” LaFleur said. “I think the one (against the Bears), that was not an easy catch. I’ve seen him make it before, so I know he can do it. But he brings so much to the table in terms of his physicality in the run game. On that 21-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones, he’s blocking that mike linebacker in there and I don’t think you’re going to find too many receivers that can do that.”
Kumerow, meanwhile, has done both the dirty work and made plays on the rare occasions the ball has come his way. He enters next Monday night having caught 11 of the 18 passes thrown to him for 212 yards (a team-best 19.3 yards per catch) and a touchdown.
“It’s refreshing because he does everything that you ask of him,” Whitted said. “He’s always willing and ready, he’s selfless, he does his job. He does it above and beyond and he makes the most of his opportunities. That’s what you look for.”
Kumerow said last week that he was willing to bide his time and contribute however he could.
“I feel great,” he replied when asked about his limited playing time on offense. “I’m on a good team with good guys and we’ve got a good opportunity ahead of us. So I feel like I’m in a good spot.”
Note
Two Packers have been selected to this year’s Pro Bowl – quarterback Aaron Rodgers and left tackle David Bakhtiari.
Rodgers has now been chosen eight times, but it’s new for Bahktiari, whose only Pro Bowl honor to date was going as a first alternate in 2016.
The Pro Bowl will be played on Jan. 26 at Orlando, Fla.
Kicker Mason Crosby and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith were both named first alternates.
Other alternates include receiver Davante Adams, cornerback Jaire Alexander, safety Adrian Amos, defensive lineman Kenny Clark, running back Aaron Jones, center Corey Linsley, outside linebacker Preston Smith and fullback Danny Vitale.