Packers' Alexander reacted in opportunistic way

“It was just instinct. I saw the placement of the ball, and I knew if I was to hit the ground, he would have caught it in stride. So it was a no-brainer,” Alexander explained. “The coverage was actually perfect. I just tripped. And it was no-brainer. He had to come down with me.”

He definitely did. With defensive coordinator Mike Pettine having sent an all-out blitz on the play, Alexander had no safety help behind him. Had Lacy caught the pass, he would have run untouched to the end zone for a 24-13 lead that the Packers may never have erased.

“All that is going through my mind in that split-second,” Alexander continued. “Our margin for error was very slim. So in that instance, it was just, ‘Prevent him from scoring.’”

Instead of a Lacy touchdown, the Lions couldn’t sustain the drive and had to settle for a 56-yard field-goal attempt by Matt Prater — hardly a high-percentage kick. Even with Prater drilling it, the Packers were still within a touchdown, and they tied the game on a 28-yard Aaron Rodgers-to-Allen Lazard touchdown pass two series later.