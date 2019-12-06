Packers: Aiming to take advantage of the limited amount of injuries this season

GREEN BAY — The question hadn’t even reached its conclusion, and Matt LaFleur was already raising his knuckles to knock on the podium.

How rare is it, the Green Bay Packers first-year coach was being asked, for a team to be as healthy as his is entering the final four games of the season? The Packers once again had all 63 of their players – all 53 on the roster and all 10 from the practice squad – participate in practice on Thursday, a extraordinary accomplishment given how injuries can derail an NFL team’s season and how frequently the Packers have endured injury misfortune in recent years.

“Knock on wood, but on the teams we’ve had success with, typically it’s been a similar story,” LaFleur said, referring to teams he’s worked for in the past. “I know in Atlanta we were pretty healthy throughout the entire season in 2016 (when the Falcons reached the Super Bowl). In L.A., we had the same luck in terms of not dealing with a ton of injuries in 2017. I’ve seen it happen before.”

In his first head-coaching job, LaFleur is hoping it continues. The Packers did have to persevere through a four-game stretch without No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams, but beyond that, they’ve been remarkably healthy while building the 9-3 record they’ll take into Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field.