Packers agree to one-year deal with veteran tight end Lewis

GREEN BAY — “Big Dog” is back. And you can bet Aaron Rodgers is thrilled.
An NFL source confirmed Wednesday evening that the Green Bay Packers had reached an agreement on a one-year deal with veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, whom Rodgers, the Packers quarterback, affectionately calls “Big Dog.”
He won’t cost the team big money, though. The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson reported the deal is worth $2.25 million, which includes a $1.05 million guaranteed signing bonus, a $1.1 million base salary, per-game active roster bonuses worth a total of $150,000, plus an additional $750,000 in playing time incentives.
Lewis, who turns 36 in May and played on one-year deals worth roughly $2 million each of the past two seasons, now returns to Green Bay for Year 3. After being miscast as only a blocking tight end — essentially an extra offensive tackle on running plays — by ex-head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff, Lewis’ role and playing time expanded last season under head coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who had coached Lewis with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With a more significant role in the offense, Lewis’ snap count went from 190 in 2018 to 487 in 2019, and he caught 17 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown (including playoffs) after catching just three passes for 39 yards in 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
“You can’t have enough Marcedes Lewises on your roster,” Rodgers said following the team’s season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. “He’s a true professional.
“I just think (2018) was such a telling season. You’ve got a guy who’s been to Pro Bowls, who’s had a double-digit touchdown season and to have a very limited role in the passing game, but to see his attitude the entire year and his leadership opportunities taken the way they were taken was a thing of beauty. As an older player, I already had a ton of respect for him, but it just went way up when I saw his approach every single day.
“Like I’ve said here many times, the key I think for him (in 2019 was) really feeling like he has a role in the offense. When you give a role to somebody, you fill them up with purpose and energy and you give them a direction. And it’s allowed him to be an even bigger leader and role model for the guys in this room.”
Having released their other, more expensive veteran tight end in Jimmy Graham last week, the Packers probably needed to bring Lewis back as the leader of what still is a young tight end room. Bobby Tonyan remains inexperienced, Jace Sternberger scarcely played as a rookie last year and the only other tight ends on the roster are Evan Baylis, who spent most of last season on the practice squad, and James Looney, a practice-squad defensive tackle who was moved to tight end at midseason.
Lewis, meanwhile, made it clear during locker clean-out day following the loss to the 49ers that he wanted to return for a 15th season.
“I think mentally and physically, I was in a really good place this year,” Lewis said. “Having this offense and knowing conceptually what they wanted, and LaFleur and having Justin Outten as my tight ends coach, at 35 years old, I felt like I was getting better every day. My rep count went up to the mid-30s towards half the season. It was really dope.
“I’d love to come back. When I wake up in the morning, I still love it and I really think, physically, would leave before mentally as far as me wanting to come back and play. Physically, I was in the best shape I’ve ever been in my life knowing that I’m older in the tooth. It has to be that way. There was not one game where I went into it feeling like I was at a disadvantage.”
Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.