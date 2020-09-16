Packers: After up-and-down 2019, Valdes-Scantling trying to move forward

Added Adams: “There was a lot of talk about how he was going to come into this year. But the way he responded, the way he came into camp, I mean, you heard it from Aaron, myself, coach LaFleur, he definitely showed a different type of focus this time around. I had a feeling that he was going to come and have a great start the way that he did. And I don’t put my name on just anybody.”

For his part, Valdes-Scantling knows that one game does not a season make. He even acknowledged that he’ll probably drop more passes this season. It’ll be up to him to decide how he’ll respond, but with Rodgers’ and Adams’ support, Valdes-Scantling believes there’s nothing he can’t do.

“There’s no receiver in the history of the NFL that hasn’t dropped a ball. It’s going to happen,” he said. “You’ve just got to keep going to the next play and go make the next play. If your quarterback trusts you, he’ll keep throwing you the ball, and that’s what mine did. I had other opportunities to go out and make plays, and that’s what I did.

“If your quarterback believes in you and has trust in you, it says a lot for you. And then you have the best wide receiver in the NFL going to bat for you and saying you can play football at his level, at a high level. If he believes in me and my quarterback believes in me, I think sky’s the limit.”