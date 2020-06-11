Packers: After two years of injuries, Christian Kirksey aims to return to form FRI

Kirksey intimated Wednesday that Pettine pushed hard for general manager Brian Gutekunst signed him.

“When I went on my visit to Green Bay, I felt right at home because I already had a relationship with him,” Kirksey said. “Green Bay’s feel kind of took me back to the Iowa feel, how the fans are super engaged with the players and the town, and it takes you right back to college.”

The 27-year-old Kirksey played two seasons for Pettine, setting the stage for the two most productive seasons of his career – 2016, when he posted 148 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, and 2017, when he had 138 tackles, 3.5 sacks, six tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

But injuries derailed him the last two years, as he played just seven games in 2018 because of shoulder, ankle and hamstring injuries and played only two games last year after suffering a torn pectoral tendon that required surgery.

“We’re very excited about the signing. Just going through the medical part of it and talking to our people, they didn’t think it was anything that was long term,” Pettine said of Kirksey’s recent injuries. “He’s never been a guy that’s been injury prone, so obviously that’s a concern when you see the amount of time that he’s missed (the last two years).