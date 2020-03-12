Packers: After two ‘interesting’ seasons, tight end Jimmy Graham released

GREEN BAY — Jimmy Graham opted for the word interesting. Others might’ve used disappointing.

However you choose to describe the veteran tight end’s two-year tenure with the Green Bay Packers, it ended Thursday, when the team released Graham.

ESPN was first to report Graham’s impending release, which was expected by many since the Packers’ 2019 season ended with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

By releasing Graham with one year remaining on the three-year, $30 million deal he signed as a free agent in March 2018, the Packers will save $8 million in salary-cap space they’ll be able to allocate elsewhere when the free-agent market opens next week.

The league source said the Packers brought Graham to Green Bay Wednesday to give him the news face-to-face and thank him for his contributions over his two seasons with the team. One of Graham’s now ex-teammates said late last week that the team tries to bring in veteran players in instances such as this, and that Graham had been summoned to Lambeau Field for such a meeting.