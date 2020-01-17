Packers: After players-only meeting, defense aims to slow 49ers potent offense

“For sure it’s been better. (But) I wouldn’t say there’s a direct correlation. It’s not like we flipped a switch and all of a sudden went from 50 percent to 100. There’s definitely room for improvement.”

It actually was the second players-only meeting they’d had on defense this year, having had a similar session after the starters played poorly in their second preseason game at Baltimore on Aug. 15, when they planned it on the sideline and went straight to the stadium from the airport at 2:30 in the morning to Lambeau Field to talk things out.

What that August meeting showed was that the players were committed enough to get together when they decided they needed to – and it set the stage for the season-altering meeting they held in the wake of that 49ers loss, which Williams said was season-altering.

“It was big, man. It was really big,” Williams recalled. “We had some things that we definitely had to clean up from the first 49ers game. And I told guys, I said, ‘If there’s any coach out there who’s able to expose certain areas, it’s Kyle Shanahan.’ Every player I’ve talked to who had him as an offensive coordinator, they loved it. They loved it. Everything that he did made sense. The things that he told them to do, everybody was like, ‘Man, it works.’