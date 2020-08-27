Packers: After emotional meetings, LaFleur calls off Thursday's practice

GREEN BAY — The conversations began on Wednesday night.
Matt LaFleur had watched as two other Wisconsin-based professional sports teams – the Milwaukee Bucks, who’d refused to take the floor for their NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic, and the Milwaukee Brewers, whose game against the Cincinnati Reds had been called off – make significant public statements through their decisions not to play their games in the wake of Sunday’s shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.
On Monday, the Green Bay Packers head coach had met with the veteran players who make up the team’s leadership council following practice to talk about the aftermath of Blake’s shooting, a meeting spearheaded by tight end Marcedes Lewis. But by Wednesday night, after the Bucks’ unprecedented boycott of their game, LaFleur knew his players would be emotional – and looking to not only make a statement, but like the Bucks, wanting to affect meaningful change by using their platform as professional athletes, too.
So LaFleur reached out to several of his assistant coaches to prepare for the conversations that were sure to follow Thursday morning. So the team began with another gathering of the players’ leadership council, followed by offensive and defensive meetings and, finally, a full team meeting filled with what LaFleur called “raw emotion” – and eventually led to the cancelation of Thursday’s practice.
“I could tell pretty quickly that there was a lot to be talked about,” LaFleur explained during a Zoom call with reporters Thursday afternoon. “Certainly, there’s a lot of raw emotion that comes out in these meetings with players that come from different backgrounds, that come from different experiences. They really pour their heart out there and you feel for these guys. (You) just want to continue to listen and see what we can do to make a positive impact in this society.”
Hearing his players’ words and seeing how emotional they were, LaFleur then made the executive decision to first postpone practice, which had been scheduled for 10:30 a.m., and then to cancel it altogether.
“Our guys never – not one guy said that they didn’t want to practice today. That didn’t even come up,” LaFleur said. “It was more or less, we were having some really long conversations. When you feel that emotion in the room, it’s hard to focus on football. It is emotionally draining for everybody in that room. So I made the decision that, ‘Hey, we’re not going to go today.’ I just didn’t think it was right.
“Right now, we’ve got a lot of guys in our locker room that are upset about a lot of different things that they see in the world and that they’ve experienced. I can’t emphasize that enough. I’ve said it before. I don’t know what our players have gone through. I’m a white guy that hasn’t been put in certain situations.”
Instead, at the suggestion of one of his assistant coaches, LaFleur encouraged players to watch the Ava Duvernay’s Netflix documentary “13th,” a 2016 release that describes itself as examining the “intersection of race, justice, and mass incarceration in the United States.” LaFleur said he’d seen the film earlier this summer, and while players weren’t required to watch it, many of them did.
After watching the film, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, who is white, wrote on Twitter, “I stand now and say, I was ignorant and recognize I benefited from a broken system that was made for people that looked like myself.”
Said LaFleur, whose team came together for a video in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody: “When you don’t know as much as you would like to or how you can make a significant impact, it does seem overwhelming. … We’ve been talking abbot this for a while now as a team. I think there are some things we can do in the short term to continue to bring light to some of these issues.
“Again, I think it’s no different than when you approach a game. You’ve got to put your plan together before you go play. You just don’t go wing it. So that’s why I always want to be very cautious about divulging too much. (But) we are in the process of putting our plan together, and hopefully we can go out and execute that plan and see some significant changes in our society.”
From a purely football perspective, with a limited number of practice days left in camp – while the Sept. 13 regular-season opener at Minnesota is 16 days away, the final roster reduction is set for Sept. 5 – giving up a day of on-field work was anything but a hollow gesture for a team that has had just nine practices so far.
That said, LaFleur acknowledged that it is a balancing act to have meaningful discussions about societal issues like systemic racism and the need for police reform while also preparing for the 2020 football season.
“That’s a tough question. That’s certainly something that we’re trying to navigate through right now,” said LaFleur, whose team was one of nine to not practice. “We know at the end of the day we’re going to play football, but the stuff that’s going on is much greater than the game of football.
“I think our guys want to play. But at the same time, they want to focus some of their efforts on, again, making society a better place. I mean, this is a humanity issue more so than anything else.”
Earlier in camp, offensive lineman Billy Turner, safety Adrian Amos, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and others spoke of the need to continue the conversation but also bring meaningful change, and Thursday’s events were clearly an extension of that.
“Everything that’s happened in the last six months in this country is tragic. It is. And it’s been going on for a lot longer than six months,” Turner said. “I understand that being in the NFL and having a platform means something. It’s about what I’m able to do with this platform. Obviously, the end goal is to, honestly, eliminate all of these foul and tragic things that happen on a regular basis in this country.
“There’s always a conversation around it, which is good because spreading that message is going to be something that helps us progress and move forward and possibly take a couple steps forward in this fight. But the question is going to be, as we move forward throughout this season, are guys still going to be able to take that stride forward and put that front foot forward to make a difference?”
LaFleur said it is his hope that the team can indeed take those steps.
“One thing that we talk to our team about is just, what’s so great about our sport and the essence of team is you’ve got a bunch of people from different backgrounds coming together in pursuit of a common goal,” LaFleur said. “If our society could emulate that, or could see how we operate as a team, our world would be a much better place.”
