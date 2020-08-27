Packers: After emotional meetings, LaFleur calls off Thursday's practice

From a purely football perspective, with a limited number of practice days left in camp – while the Sept. 13 regular-season opener at Minnesota is 16 days away, the final roster reduction is set for Sept. 5 – giving up a day of on-field work was anything but a hollow gesture for a team that has had just nine practices so far.

That said, LaFleur acknowledged that it is a balancing act to have meaningful discussions about societal issues like systemic racism and the need for police reform while also preparing for the 2020 football season.

“That’s a tough question. That’s certainly something that we’re trying to navigate through right now,” said LaFleur, whose team was one of nine to not practice. “We know at the end of the day we’re going to play football, but the stuff that’s going on is much greater than the game of football.

“I think our guys want to play. But at the same time, they want to focus some of their efforts on, again, making society a better place. I mean, this is a humanity issue more so than anything else.”

Earlier in camp, offensive lineman Billy Turner, safety Adrian Amos, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and others spoke of the need to continue the conversation but also bring meaningful change, and Thursday’s events were clearly an extension of that.