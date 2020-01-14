Packers: After drubbing by 49ers, look to ‘be at our best’ in rematch

That’s certainly the approach the Packers players are taking, too.

“We know we played our worst game of the season that game,” wide receiver Allen Lazard said Monday. “They’re obviously very good and they played a really good game. We know we’re not going to go out there and lay an egg this time. We’re going to have a good game plan and go out and execute.”

Added veteran center Corey Linsley: “From top to bottom, whatever was wrong with the plan, it didn’t work and we didn’t execute well enough. I didn’t play well enough, a lot of guys didn’t. Overall, we know this time coming around, we’ve got to learn from our mistakes.

“We knew there was a possibility of (this rematch). We want to win the game, regardless of whatever you want to call it — revenge or however you want to paint it. We want to win the game. We want to go in with a strong game plan and execute, play fast and do whatever we can to win the game.”

Extra points

LaFleur, who challenged Packers fans this summer to create a better homefield advantage than had existed in the years immediately before his hiring, began his press briefing by thanking fans for delivering. “I thought they really created a homefield advantage for us through the course of the year,” said LaFleur, whose team finished 8-1 at home on the year. … LaFleur said starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who missed Sunday’s game with an illness, was feeling better on Monday and that what he was battling wasn’t the same bug that sidelined some of his teammates throughout the week. “We tested all these guys and in a lot of the cases it wasn’t the flu,” LaFleur said.

