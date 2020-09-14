Packers: Adams stands along with Hutson with spectacular performance

“(Adams and Rodgers) have got great chemistry between the both of them. They’re always on the same page, and it’s fun to watch when you see two guys on the same page go out and be able to execute at such a high level. I think they’re one of the best duos in the National Football League. But again, it’s one week.”

For years, Adams has said he doesn’t care who he lines up against – be it a potential Pro Football Hall of Famer like Richard Sherman, or a newbie rookie. But he had a feeling that the Vikings’ inexperienced crew might not be able to keep up with him and Rodgers.

“Friday is about the time I really realized we were going to do some stuff,” Adams said. “Because the way I prepare, the way we prepare as an offense, Aaron and I, we have our own meetings with just me and him. He tells me to come to him with certain routes that I like going into the week, and we talk about that.

“My preparation was pretty much wrapped up Friday, and it was just locking in and tapping into getting ready to play here in front of zero thousand fans. I kind of had some different mental waves that I went into, because we didn’t have any games yet … (and) just based off the vibe and the way this offense is on with me and ‘12’ right now.”

