Packers' acquisition of veteran Veldheer has been crucial in keeping Rodgers upright

“This is awesome. This is more than I could have asked for,” Veldheer said. “Thirty-one teams could have claimed my contract. I was fortunate enough to be picked up by a team that’s the No. 2 seed in the NFC.”

And now is one game away from the Super Bowl, thanks in part to Veldheer. He was at home watching the CBS pregame show before Sunday’s AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans when the news broke that Bulaga had been added to the injury report as questionable.

“I just got in my car and just came in. I figured I should go straight to the source, see what was going on,” Veldheer said. “I’d had the same kind of stomach virus, and that thing is awful. It’s like, he can’t function. So I got it through my head pretty quick that I had to be ready.”

Despite the illness, Bulaga was active for the game, but as he went through pregame warmups, it quickly became evident that he couldn’t play. He waved Veldheer onto the field, and about 20 minutes before kickoff, the coaches told Veldheer he was starting.

“We had a lot of confidence in him,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “Not for one second in that game did I think about altering a play call. That was a credit to him and the way he was playing.