Packers: Aaron Jones' feet, hands help beat Washington 20-15

“I wouldn't say I'm concerned,” LaFleur said. “We've got to take a look at the film critically and clean up whatever we need to clean up and make sure that our plan is tight and that our guys know what to do when they're out there. We've got to get better."

Added veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga: “We left a lot of opportunities out on the field. I mean, I’m happy we won, but we left a lot on the field, and we’ve got to clean that up. We’d get going and have some great production on the start of drives, and then it would just stall out. Don’t get me wrong. It’s not easy to win in this league, and I’ve never said it is. But we’ve got to be better than that.”

The Packers’ biggest second-half play came after the Redskins made it a one-score game at 17-9 and had the Packers backed up near their own goal line facing a third-and-14 from their own 7-yard line. That’s when Rodgers went to – who else? – Jones, who made a leaping 25-yard catch along the Packers’ sideline that eventually led to Mason Crosby’s second field goal with 2 minutes, 34 seconds left to play.

And while the Redskins finally reached the end zone with 1:17 left, wide receiver Davante Adams – limited to just four catches for 41 yards on offense – recovered a lazy bouncing onside kick and Rodgers kneeled out the rest of the clock from there.