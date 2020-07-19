Packers: A greater emphasis is being put on the run game

LaFleur, of course, got the third guy he wanted so badly in the second round of the NFL Draft in April, when general manager Brian Gutekunst picked bruising 247-pound Boston College running back AJ Dillon. As a result, LaFleur enters the 2020 season — if there is a 2020 season, of course, amid the uncertainty of COVID-19 — with a potentially three-headed monster in the backfield.

Nevertheless, LaFleur insisted in an ESPN Wisconsin interview near the end of the team’s virtual offseason program that Dillon joining forces with Jones and Williams doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust time in Green Bay this season.

“I think it’s week-to-week,” LaFleur said of an offensive emphasis. “You’re always trying to find the best way to move the football and to score points and, ultimately, win games. I thought there were some really good things that we did in the run game. I personally think it’s more (about) having plays that play off each other just so you keep the defense off-balance. Whether it’s running the ball 10 times in a game or running the ball 50 times in a game, it really doesn’t matter to me. It’s whatever you can do to help keep the defense off-balance and obviously keep your offense on the field and score points.