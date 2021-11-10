 Skip to main content
On The Agenda for Nov. 12

Racine County hosts inaugural Youth Sports EXPO Saturday

Racine County will host the inaugural Racine County Youth Sports EXPO. The free event will be held at the Racine Family YMCA — Sealed Air Branch in Mount Pleasant Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This Youth Sports EXPO is so important to our community,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “It’s not just about how you get your kids involved in youth sports, but it’s talking about how we can encourage youth sports in our community. Youth sports are essential to the physical, mental and emotional well-being of our kids, and I believe an event like this one will help connect our residents to the many amazing sports opportunities available here in Racine County.”

The EXPO will feature giveaways, demonstrations and resources for Racine County residents interested in youth sports leagues, officiating opportunities and more. 

Football game at Horlick Field Saturday night

The UW-Milwaukee Football Club will play Oakland University in their first conference championship game Saturday at Horlick Field. Kickoff is 7 p.m. and there is no admission charge.

The UW-Milwaukee team is coached by Racine Raiders linebacker coach Todd Patridge.

