Oates: Only one thing remains unchanged in Big Ten this season — Ohio State's dominance

After some controversial stops and starts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Ten Conference football is finally set to go.

Good luck recognizing it, though.

The start of the season at first was postponed until 2021 and ultimately delayed until Oct. 23 after the Council of Presidents and Chancellors reversed its field. There will be no non-conference games, no bye weeks, no fans and a new schedule.

Actually, the conference put out two new schedules. The Big Ten Championship Game has been pushed back to Dec. 19. There will be crossover games based on the standings matching all East and West division teams that same weekend, giving each team a ninth game. But with no wiggle room built into the schedule, teams won’t be able to make up games should a coronavirus outbreak hit a program or programs.

Indeed, everything has changed in the Big Ten this season.

Well, except for one small item: Everyone is still chasing Ohio State.

The Buckeyes’ reign of terror in the conference survived a coaching change and shows no signs of abating no matter what this season ends up looking like. Anyone expecting a drop-off when understudy Ryan Day replaced Urban Meyer as coach at Ohio State last season went home sorely disappointed.