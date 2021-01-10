No. 1 Alabama looking for 6th title under Saban vs. Ohio St

The usual day-before-the-championship-game news conference with the coaches was held Sunday morning via Zoom. No sharing of a stage, posing with the trophy and staged handshakes this year.

“It certainly has been a strange road to get here,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.

The Buckeyes faced the prospect of no fall football at all when the Big Ten postponed in August, and then they managed to get in only six games before making the playoff. Day acknowledged earlier this week that Ohio State was dealing with some new COVID-19 cases.

There was even some concern early in the week that the game might have to be pushed back.

If the Buckeyes do upset Alabama to win their first national title since 2014, they will have played the fewest games of any national champion since Minnesota finished 8-0 in 1941.

Alabama had only one game postponed this season, though it was because of COVID-19 issues with LSU. Saban tested positive for the virus — twice. The first time it was deemed a false positive after further testing and he was able to coach against Georgia. The second time he had to miss the Iron Bowl against Auburn.

Otherwise the Tide dynasty has rolled along as close to business as usual as possible considering the circumstances.