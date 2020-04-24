NFL Draft: Player profiles for first-round selections

Fact: Sixth time in seven years an Ohio State corner has been taken in the first round. First defensive back drafted in the first round by Detroit since Terry Fair in 1998.

4. New York Giants

x-Andrew Thomas, OT, 6-5, 315, Georgia

Strengths: Strong hands and the ability to play either side of the line. Weaknesses: Can get off-balance and heavy on his feet.

Fact: First offensive lineman taken in the first-round by the Giants since 2015 (Ereck Flowers) and third since 2013 (Justin Pugh).

5. Miami

x-Tua Tagovailoa, QB, 6-0, 217, Alabama

Strengths: Quick release, with excellent mid-range accuracy and nimble feet. Weaknesses: Coming off a serious hip injury.

Fact: First Alabama quarterback taken in the first round since Richard Todd in 1976.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert, QB, 6-6, 236, Oregon

Strengths: Ideal size and a good athlete. Weaknesses: Spotty touch. His passes often sail when he lets loose.