NFC Championship: San Francisco thumps Packers 37-20 to earn spot in Super Bowl

About the only consolation for the Packers was their strong second half, when they outscored the 49ers 20-10.

Mostert shredded the Packers for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in the first half. The former Purdue standout scored on runs of 36, 9 and 18 yards to help the 49ers to a commanding 27-0 halftime lead.

His 109 yards before contact in the first half was the most by any player in the NFL this season. Mostert, who was not selected in the 2015 draft, became the only player in the Super Bowl era with at least 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a single half of a playoff game.

He finished with a team-record 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries. He averaged 7.6 yards per carry.

So dominant was Mostert that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo attempted just eight passes. He completed six of them for 77 yards.

And then there was a defense that has been bolstered by rookie defensive end Nick Bosa, the second pick in the 2019 draft who was the Pro Football Writers Association Rookie of the Year. Another standout is free safety Jimmy Ward, who was born in Racine in 1991.

