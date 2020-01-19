NFC Championship: San Francisco thumps Packers 37-20 to earn spot in Super Bowl

An enticing storyline that the Green Bay Packers hoped to write Sunday night was trashed almost from the get-go by a dynamic San Francisco 49ers team that has evolved from 4-12 to the Super Bowl in the last year.
Proving that their 37-8 victory over the Packers Nov. 24 was no fluke, the 49ers stormed to a 37-20 victory in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Claram Calif.
No, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t earn a second Super Bowl appearance in the twilight of his career at the expense of the team that spurned him in favor of Alex Smith in the 2005 NFL draft.
And, no, football fans weren’t taken back to the future with a matchup between the Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, who met in the first Super Bowl Jan. 15, 1967.
The 49ers made sure of that with a defense that flexed its muscles from the start and a former undrafted free agent running back named Raheem Mostert. They will try to complete their renaissance season in Super Bowl LIV Feb. 2 at Miami Gardens, Fla.
It will be the 49ers’ first Super Bowl appearance since losing to the Baltimore Ravens 34-31 on Feb. 3, 2013. The Chiefs are back in the big game for the first time since Jan. 11, 1970, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-7.
As for the Packers, they were outscored 51-0 in the first half of their last two NFC championship game appearances. The Atlanta Falcons led 24-0 in the first half Jan. 22, 2017 at Atlanta and went on to win 44-21.
About the only consolation for the Packers was their strong second half, when they outscored the 49ers 20-10.
Mostert shredded the Packers for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in the first half. The former Purdue standout scored on runs of 36, 9 and 18 yards to help the 49ers to a commanding 27-0 halftime lead.
His 109 yards before contact in the first half was the most by any player in the NFL this season. Mostert, who was not selected in the 2015 draft, became the only player in the Super Bowl era with at least 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a single half of a playoff game.
He finished with a team-record 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries. He averaged 7.6 yards per carry.
So dominant was Mostert that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo attempted just eight passes. He completed six of them for 77 yards.
And then there was a defense that has been bolstered by rookie defensive end Nick Bosa, the second pick in the 2019 draft who was the Pro Football Writers Association Rookie of the Year. Another standout is free safety Jimmy Ward, who was born in Racine in 1991.
That defense limited the Packers to 93 yards and an average of 3.7 yards per play in the first half. The 49ers also forced two turnovers from a team that had just 13 during the regular season — second fewest in the NFL.
Rodgers fumbled at the 49ers’ 25-yard line in the second quarter and the 49ers responded with a 27-yard field goal to take a 20-0 lead.
More disaster was in store. Rodgers was intercepted for only the fifth time this season shortly after when cornerback Emmanuel Moseley picked him off. Mostert took it from there, running up the middle for an 18-yard touchdown that gave the 49ers their 27-0 lead.
The Packers opened with a no-huddle offense in the second half and managed to pick up their tempo. Rodgers completed a 9-yard scoring pass to Aaron Jones on their first series of the second half to pull to within 27-7.
Jones tied Ahman Green for the most touchdowns by a Packer in a season since 1950, including the playoffs. Green scored 22 touchdowns in 2003.
And Rodgers tied Brett Favre for the most career postseason touchdown passes by a Packer since 1950 with 39.
The 49ers quickly came back with a 22-yard touchdown run by Mostert to take a 34-7 lead. Mostert had gained 196 yards by that point and became the first 49er to score four touchdowns in a postseason game since Ricky Watters in a 44-3 victory over the New York Giants Jan. 15, 1994.
Meanwhile, key injuries were piling up for the Packers. Strong safety Adrian Amos did not play the second half after suffering a pectoral injury. Cornerback Jaire Alexander and linebacker Za’Darius Smith also were injured.
Jones broke Green’s record with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter as the Packers pulled to within 34-13. Rodgers tried to pass for a two-point conversion, but couldn’t connect with Davante Adams in the left corner.
The Packers’ final touchdown came on an 8-yard pass from Rodgers to rookie right end Jace Sternberger that pulled them within 34-20. Rodgers set up the touchdown with a 65-yard pass to Davante Adams, the sixth-longest in Packers postseason history.
Rodgers tied Peyton Manning for the fourth-most postseason touchdown passes in NFL history with 40. Rodgers completed 31 of 39 passes for 326 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
It was the third straight postseason victory by the 49ers over the Packers. They are tied 4-4 in the postseason.